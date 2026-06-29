Printed Word Reviews Draws Crowds at 2026 ALA Conference with Award-winning Author Signings

Printed Word Reviews Book Signings at ALA 2026 Printed Word Reviews Printed Word Reviews's author signings at the American Library Association 2026 Printed Word Reviews July 2026 featuring Sara Fanfarillo, author of Everlasting Printed Word Reviews June 2026 featuring Claudia Daher

Each author brings a unique voice and powerful storytelling to the literary community, and it was a true privilege to connect them with the librarians and educators who champion great books every day.” — Ted Olczak, Publisher of the Printed Word Reviews magazine

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yesterday, the exhibition floor of the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference buzzed with literary excitement as Printed Word Reviews hosted a spectacular, back-to-back lineup of exclusive book signings. Held at Booth 4722, the highly anticipated event brought together hundreds of librarians, educators, and book lovers eager to meet some of today’s most compelling literary voices.Hosted by Printed Word Reviews publisher Ted Olczak, the marathon event featured eight award-winning and celebrated authors whose works span a vast and diverse array of genres. Attendees queued up early in the morning, creating a vibrant atmosphere that lasted well into the afternoon as readers collected signed copies and chatted directly with the creators behind their favorite books.The day’s prestigious lineup began at 10:00 AM with award-winning author Janet Skrzypek, https://www.printedwordreviews.com/authors/janet-skrzypek , who kicked off the morning with high energy and deep engagement with early-rising conference-goers. Her captivating bilingual books entertain young readers, teach animal conservation, and build English and Spanish literacy skills.She was followed closely at 10:30 AM by the multi-talented Jessica Nicole McAnelly, https://www.printedwordreviews.com/authors/jessica-nicole-mcanelly , whose “Birdie’s Picnic Party: A Tasty Take on Food Safety,” drew an enthusiastic crowd of admirers. Birdie’s engaging adventures teach children lifelong lessons about nutrition, friendship, and everyday kindness.As the morning progressed, the momentum only grew. At 11:00 AM, acclaimed author Kathleen Welton, https://www.printedwordreviews.com/authors/kathleen-welton , joined in. Welton’s award-winning Be WHOO You Are, illustrated by Nuno Alexandre Vieira, follows Ollie the owl’s uplifting journey of self-discovery, kindness, and individuality. At 11:30 AM, author Nancy W. captured the mid-morning crowd, running out of books within minutes. Nancy then passed out branded teeshirts with her book Dear G-d, a raw spiritual memoir charting a vulnerable roadmap from addiction and despair to transformation.The momentum carried right through the noon hour. Lights, camera, action: award-winning author Victoria Basil, https://www.printedwordreviews.com/authors/victoria-basil , drew a massive lunch-hour crowd. Her Star People’s Wisdom is a channeled guide that blends cosmic messages from advanced star beings with personal healing tools to help spiritual seekers activate their inner potential and navigate humanity's energetic evolution.At 12:30 PM, distinguished author Jim Reiman, https://www.printedwordreviews.com/authors/jim-reiman , took over the booth, signing books and engaging librarians in profound discussions about where his work belongs in a library collection. Reiman’s Redefining Negotiation is a practical, psychology-driven guide that teaches professionals how to move past adversarial tactics and build long-term value by focusing on collaboration, active listening, and relationship management.Next was award-winning author Debra Sawdy, https://www.printedwordreviews.com/authors/debra-sawdy , known for crafting Finn’s Adventures, whose inspiring storytelling left a lasting impression on librarians who stopped by. Her heartwarming debut book series with themes of curiosity, courage, and a deep connection to nature, resonated and meant to inspire young readers.Lastly, sci-fi and literary fiction author Wil Leslie, best known for Time Plan, a fast-paced time-travel thriller blending history, romance, and conspiracy had librarians clamoring for more."We are incredibly proud to showcase these exceptionally talented, award-winning authors at this year's ALA Annual Conference," Ted Olczak, publisher of Printed Word Reviews, reflected after the successful event."Each author brings a unique voice and powerful storytelling to the literary community, and it was a true privilege to connect them with the librarians and educators who champion great books every day."For those who missed the live signings or want to explore more about yesterday's featured writers, Printed Word Reviews continues to provide comprehensive resources, author interviews, and literary guides.See more on our instragram page: https://www.instagram.com/independentpressaward/ and to learn more about the magazine's ongoing mission to highlight exceptional independent and traditionally published books, visit the official website at www.printedwordreviews.com Book displays at the PWR booth will continue throughout the remainder of the show. One prominently showcased title at the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference, booth #4722, is Singaporean author and stroke survivor Terence Ang’s launch of Brokenness Becomes Beautiful. A groundbreaking poetry audiobook featuring a digital clone of his pre-aphasia voice created through advanced AI technology. This historic, world-first achievement in inclusive storytelling is making waves.The book display features a powerful lineup of standout books, spanning motivational memoirs like Jenn Todling’s Dancing on My Own Two Feet and Sarah Barry’s 9 Habits of Happy Retirees, to essential entrepreneurial guides like John Abrams' From Founder to Future. Fiction lovers and librarians looking to expand their collections will also find captivating fantasy, short stories, and thrillers, including Paul Kluge’s compelling Vietnam Re-Visits series, Weeds of War: Those Who Bled at Dien Bien Phu and The Tilted Palace: Weeds of Misfortune and Roselyn Teukolsky’s gripping thrillers, THE FOURTH WOMAN and A Reluctant Spy.

Printed Word Reviews June 2026 featuring Claudia Daher

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