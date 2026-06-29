SilviQ Opens International Orders for Handcrafted Lab-Grown Gems Jewellery From Bangkok

Lab-grown Colombian-colour emerald ring with diamond pavé band, handcrafted to order at the SilviQ atelier, Gemopolis, Bangkok.

SilviQ, a fine jewellery brand at Bangkok, now accepts international orders for handcrafted lab-grown diamond and coloured gemstone jewellery at silviq.co.

Every SilviQ piece is made for the person wearing it, not manufactured in advance for whoever happens to walk by. Bangkok gives us access to craft most independent brands cannot reach.” — Anatoli Pritoula, Founder, SilviQ

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BANGKOK, THAILAND — SilviQ, a fine jewellery brand based at Gemopolis — Bangkok's internationally recognised jewellery manufacturing hub — is now accepting orders from customers worldwide, offering handcrafted lab-grown diamond and coloured gemstone pieces made to order in silver 925, 9K, 10K, 14K, and 18K gold, and platinum 950.The brand operates exclusively on a made-to-order basis, producing each piece only after an order is placed. With a production window of approximately 2 weeks, SilviQ's model stands apart from the mass-produced inventory model that dominates the accessible fine jewellery market internationally.SilviQ's gemstone range is built entirely around lab-grown stones. The collection covers lab-grown diamonds, available with IGI certification upon request, and the full corundum colour spectrum including blue, pink, yellow, green, purple, aqua, white, and padparadscha sapphires alongside rubies. The brand also works with lab-grown Colombian-colour emeralds — a stone prized internationally for its rich, vivid green and historically one of the most sought-after in fine jewellery.Lab-grown stones are chemically, physically, and optically identical to their mined counterparts, produced under controlled conditions that replicate natural formation processes without the environmental and supply chain concerns associated with traditional mining.A key differentiator for SilviQ is access to in-house stone cutters at the Gemopolis atelier, allowing customers to commission pieces with custom cuts rather than selecting from existing inventory. Oval, round, cushion, pear, and emerald cuts are among the options available, with each cut chosen in reference to the individual stone and setting.Gemopolis is one of Asia's most significant jewellery manufacturing destinations, home to skilled craftspeople and export-oriented ateliers with decades of experience serving international fine jewellery markets. SilviQ's presence within Gemopolis provides access to craft expertise and stone sourcing capabilities that independent jewellery brands operating outside established manufacturing centres rarely achieve.The full SilviQ collection is available at silviq.co . Custom stone selection and commission enquiries are handled directly through the website.

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