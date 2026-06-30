San Antonio Clinic offers non-surgical care for sports injuries, herniated discs, and chronic back pain

Moore Chiropractic offers non-surgical care for sports injuries, herniated discs, and chronic back pain in San Antonio, TX.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moore Chiropractic , a leading provider of chiropractic and wellness care in San Antonio, is helping individuals with non-surgical solutions for sports injuries, herniated discs, and chronic back pain through personalized treatment plans focused on restoring function and improving quality of life.Located in San Antonio, Texas, Moore Chiropractic offers comprehensive care for patients experiencing musculoskeletal conditions that can interfere with daily activities, athletic performance, and long-term mobility. Through a patient-centered approach, the clinic evaluates the underlying causes of pain and develops treatment strategies tailored to each individual’s needs. The goal is not only to reduce discomfort but also to support lasting recovery and improved physical function.Led by Dr. Andrew Moore, the clinic combines decades of clinical experience with modern chiropractic techniques and wellness-focused care. The practice treats a wide range of conditions, including sports-related injuries, disc problems, sciatica, neck pain, joint pain, and chronic back pain. Treatment plans are designed to address mobility limitations, inflammation, and biomechanical issues that may contribute to recurring symptoms.Athletes and active individuals often seek care at Moore Chiropractic for injury recovery and performance support. The clinic's approach focuses on helping patients improve movement, flexibility, and overall function while reducing the need for invasive procedures whenever appropriate. Individuals suffering from herniated discs and chronic back conditions may also benefit from conservative care options aimed at addressing spinal dysfunction and supporting the body's natural healing processes.About Moore Chiropractic:Moore Chiropractic is a San Antonio-based chiropractic clinic dedicated to helping patients improve mobility, reduce pain, and support long-term wellness through personalized, non-surgical care. Led by Dr. Andrew Moore, the practice provides chiropractic treatment and wellness services for conditions including sports injuries, back pain, neck pain, herniated discs, sciatica, and other musculoskeletal concerns. The clinic serves new patients throughout San Antonio and surrounding communities with a focus on individualized care and functional health outcomes.

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