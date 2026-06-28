Introduction to Forestry for Maine Birds & Forests for Maine Fish - North Haven
Bureau / Program: Maine Forest Service
Date: June 30, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Location: Mill Spring Preserve, North Haven, ME
Event Type: Workshop/Training
The Forestry for Maine Birds (FFMB) and Forests for Maine Fish (FFMF) programs integrate bird and fish habitat conservation into forest management and planning. During this training participants will learn:
- Why Maine forests are globally significant for breeding forest birds and nationally important for cold-water fish
- How to conduct a handy habitat assessment
- How to enhance habitat for priority forest birds, fish, and a variety of other species
- How different silvicultural practices may affect and/or benefit forest birds, fish, and riparian wildlife
- How to integrate habitat enhancements with other landowner goals
Offered in partnership with Maine Audubon, North Haven Conservation Partnership, & Maine Forest Service.
Please note: Additional information about parking and what to wear/bring will be sent to participants by email one week before the workshop. It is essential that you register. This is a FREE workshop but will require that participants secure their own transportation to/from North Haven and Mill Spring Preserve. For questions and concerns, please contact allyssa.gregory@maine.gov
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