How education leadership transforms Guyana’s schools

For NELA participants like Rudradat and Persaud, who have both just recently received their first certificates for completing the first NELA course on Education Policy, Governance, and Financing, the impact is already visible in their daily work.

Persaud says NELA has helped him become more intentional as a leader. “I am applying what I have learned by improving how I use data to guide decisions, strengthening collaborations with colleagues, and being more deliberate about accountability, planning, and following through in my work,” he says.

As NELA takes off, Ministry officials say it is becoming a central mechanism for strengthening leadership across the education system. Discussions have also focused on how the NELA could further evolve into a sustainable national training institution, while also integrating themes such as inclusion, violence prevention, mental health, and psychosocial support into the training curriculum.