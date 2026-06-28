UNESCO supports media outlets in Madagascar rebuild after cyclone Gezani devastation

Despite its pivotal role, the station - like many others - lacks a formal disaster preparedness strategy. “We do not have a proper disaster preparedness and response plan, but we are able to develop one based on our experiences,” Marodingana added.

In response, UNESCO partnered with the NGO Studio SIFAKA to support radio stations across the region. The initiative focuses on restoring minimum broadcasting capacity by replacing damaged equipment, including audio mixing consoles, monitors, microphones with cables and stands, headphones, digital audio recorders, computers, acoustic treatment foam, and vacuum cleaners for equipment maintenance. It also provided training and mentoring to help journalists rebuild operations, produce programmes on disaster recovery, and counter post-disaster misinformation through fact-based reporting.

From 18 to 20 June 2026, journalists from 20 media organizations in Toamasina gathered for a dedicated workshop on disaster risk management, humanitarian reporting, and environmental journalism based on UNESCO’s Reporting the Environment: Practical Manual for Journalists. The training supported the recovery of the sector while strengthening the resilience of local media.

Participants were introduced to the critical function of media in disaster risk reduction, not only to inform, but also to educate and alert communities before, during, and after emergencies. They were also introduced to UNESCO’s Model Disaster Preparedness and Response Plan for Media Institutions, which will guide local outlets in the coming months, through on-the-job coaching and mentorship, in developing their own institutional frameworks to ensure continuity in times of crisis.