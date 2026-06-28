APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting delegates experience the charm of Macao’s culture and tourism offer

MACAU, June 28 - Representatives of member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) today conducted a technical inspection in Macao, including site visits and activities, for an immersive experience of Macao’s rich cultural heritage and unique tourism appeal.

The inspection was organised by the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, following the successful holding of the 13th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting on Saturday (27 June).

The delegation’s first stop on the inspection tour was the Macao Museum of Art, where it visited the exhibition ‘Ancient China in Cultural and Creative Products’. Featuring carefully-selected cultural and creative items from more than 10 museums on the Chinese mainland, the exhibition traces the evolution of Chinese dynasties and social culture. Through tangible and interactive exhibits, visitors gain insights into the profound narratives of Chinese civilisation and experience the enduring charm of China’s cultural legacy.

During the tour, the Macao Government Tourism Office arranged workshops on iconic local snacks and intangible cultural heritage crafts, including the making of almond cookies and dragon’s beard candy. Artisans provided live demonstrations of their intricate techniques, and delegates had the opportunity to participate in selected steps of the production process, gaining hands-on appreciation of these traditional skills.

Subsequently, the delegation visited the Ruins of St Paul’s and the Macao Museum, experiencing firsthand the unique blend of Chinese and Western cultures within the Historic Centre of Macao, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The tour concluded at the Macao Grand Prix Museum, where delegates learned about the Macau Grand Prix, a long-standing annual international event that is a highlight of Macao’s dynamic sporting and cultural calendar.

Throughout the inspection tour, many delegates remarked that Macao possesses profound cultural roots and a wealth of cultural and tourism resources. They commended Macao’s proactive efforts in developing its tourism industry and promoting cultural exchange between East and West, recognising it as an ideal platform for advancing tourism cooperation across the Asia-Pacific region.