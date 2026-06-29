Farm Mortgage Capital Expands Agricultural Real Estate Loans Into Washington State

LEAWOOD, KS, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farm Mortgage Capital, a private agricultural real estate mortgage lender specializing in long-term land-backed financing, has officially expanded its Agricultural Real Estate Loans into Washington State as part of the company’s continued growth across rural and farmland-heavy regions in the United States.

The expansion increases access to Farm Mortgage Loans for qualified borrowers seeking financing secured by agricultural land, including farmland acquisition financing, refinance transactions, agricultural land equity restructuring, and specialty agricultural property financing.

Farm Mortgage Capital focuses exclusively on Agricultural Real Estate Loans tied directly to land-backed collateral and long-term mortgage structures. The company provides financing solutions beginning at $400,000 for established agricultural landowners, farm operators, and buyers pursuing substantial agricultural real estate transactions.

Washington State represents a strategic lending market due to its strong agricultural land base, specialty farming regions, vineyard properties, equestrian facilities, nut farms, and continued demand for private Farmland Financing solutions outside conventional lending channels.

The company’s lending platform is designed specifically for borrowers seeking long-term Agricultural Land Loans supported by acreage value, land equity, and agricultural real estate collateral positioning. Financing programs include Land Mortgage Loans, Farm Refinance Loans, Horse Farm Mortgage Loans, equine facility financing options, vineyard property financing, and Buyout Loans involving inherited or jointly owned farmland.

“Washington State aligns naturally with our long-term lending strategy because of the strength of its agricultural real estate market and the continued demand for structured land-backed financing,” said Norman Peterson, Owner and Manager, Farm Mortgage Capital. “Our focus remains centered on straightforward mortgage lending secured by agricultural land, including specialty agricultural assets such as equestrian facilities, vineyard acreage, and income-producing rural property.”

Farm Mortgage Capital does not provide operational agriculture financing or general business lending. The company maintains a strict focus on private agricultural mortgage lending secured directly by farmland and agricultural real estate assets.

The Washington State expansion supports the company’s broader strategy of controlled growth into agricultural regions where long-term land ownership, refinancing demand, and agricultural real estate transactions continue to drive financing activity.

Borrowers utilizing Farm Mortgage Capital financing solutions commonly seek capital for:

1. Agricultural land acquisitions

2. Farm refinance transactions

3. Agricultural real estate equity restructuring

4. Family and sibling property buyout loan involving inherited farmland

5. Horse farm purchases and equine facility refinance transactions

6. Vineyard property financing and specialty agricultural land acquisitions

7. Long-term Agricultural Land Loans secured by farmland collateral

The company’s underwriting approach emphasizes agricultural real estate value, collateral strength, acreage positioning, and repayment stability rather than operational farming metrics unrelated to land-backed mortgage security.

As agricultural land values continue to play an increasingly important role in long-term rural real estate investment decisions, Farm Mortgage Capital remains focused on financing solutions tied directly to agricultural property ownership and land-backed mortgage transactions.

The lender’s expansion into Washington State further strengthens its positioning within the agricultural real estate financing sector while reinforcing its focus on experienced borrowers seeking structured financing of $400,000 or more.

Farm Mortgage Capital expects continued growth across additional rural lending markets where demand for Agricultural Real Estate Loans supports long-term private mortgage financing secured by agricultural land assets, including specialty rural properties tied to equestrian operations, vineyard acreage, and large-scale agricultural real estate holdings.

About Farm Mortgage Capital

Farm Mortgage Capital is a private agricultural real estate mortgage lender providing long-term land-backed financing solutions for established agricultural landowners, farm operators, and buyers seeking $400,000 or more in capital. The company specializes exclusively in Farm Mortgage Loans, Agricultural Real Estate Loans, Farmland Financing, Agricultural Land Loans, Land Mortgage Loans, Farm Refinance Loans, Horse Farm Mortgage Loans, equine facility financing, vineyard property financing, and Buyout Loans secured by agricultural real estate collateral throughout rural markets in the United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.