Author Vera Artistly Unveils 'America Monochrome Color by Number: 50 States Coloring Book' Inspired by America's Culture

America Monochrome Color by Number: 50 States Coloring Book America Monochrome Color by Number: 50 States Coloring Book pic 2 America Monochrome Color by Number: 50 States Coloring Book pic 3 America Monochrome Color by Number: 50 States Coloring Book pic 4 Vera Artistly

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vera Artistly, U.S. based author, has released ' America Monochrome Color by Number: 50 States Coloring Book : A Unique One Pen Pixel Coloring Adventure for Adults and Teens, now available in paperback on Amazon. Designed for adults and teens', the activity book introduces a monochrome pattern by number concept that celebrates all 50 U.S. states through artwork inspired by American landmarks, wildlife, cultural symbols, and regional identity. The book aims to provide readers with a relaxing creative experience that combines artistic expression with mindful focus.AvailabilityAmerica Monochrome Color by Number: 50 States Coloring Book: A Unique One Pen Pixel Coloring Adventure for Adults and Teens is available in paperback through Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H5NV865L A Different Approach to Color by Number ActivitiesAmerica Monochrome Color by Number: 50 States Coloring Book presents an alternative to traditional color by number books by replacing color codes with simple black and white patterns. Instead of using multiple colored pencils or markers, readers complete each illustration with a single black pen, pencil, or marker.Each numbered square corresponds to a unique pattern such as dots, diagonal lines, crosses, stars, or filled shapes. As the grid is completed, a hidden image gradually appears, creating an engaging activity that encourages patience, concentration, and attention to detail. The one tool format also makes the book convenient for travel, commuting, waiting rooms, or quiet time at home without requiring a collection of art supplies.Celebrating America's Diversity Through Creative ExplorationThe publication features 50 original illustrations, with each page dedicated to one U.S. state. The artwork showcases recognizable landmarks, native wildlife, plants, scenic locations, historic symbols, and cultural references associated with each state. By combining creative activity with geography inspired themes, the book encourages readers to explore the diversity of the United States while completing each puzzle like illustration. Example pages near the end of the book provide guidance for first time users and demonstrate how completed designs appear.The travel inspired concept makes the book suitable for geography enthusiasts, families, educators, road trip fans, and anyone interested in American culture. It also serves as a thoughtful gift for holidays, vacations, patriotic celebrations, and individuals seeking a relaxing screen free hobby.Designed for Relaxation and Everyday CreativityCreative hobbies continue to appeal to people looking for meaningful ways to unwind and spend time away from digital devices. Vera designed the book to support that experience through manageable grid based illustrations that encourage steady progress one square at a time. The structured format also appeals to readers who enjoy puzzles, hidden picture activities, brain teasers, and logic games. Adults, teenagers, and older children can complete the illustrations individually or together, making the book suitable for shared family activities as well as personal relaxation. Here is a recent article published about the coloring book "I wanted to create an activity that encourages creativity while celebrating the unique character of every U.S. state," said Vera Artistly. "Using simple patterns instead of multiple colors makes the experience accessible, portable, and enjoyable for readers who appreciate mindful creative projects."About Vera ArtistlyVera Artistly is a U.S. based creator who develops activity books designed to encourage creativity, mindfulness, and artistic exploration. Through America Monochrome Color by Number: 50 States Coloring Book, Vera combines an appreciation for American culture with an original pattern based coloring format.Vera Artistly is a creator and everyday woman who understands how important it is to find small moments of calm in a busy modern life. With many daily responsibilities of her own, she sees creativity not as a profession, but as a peaceful hobby and a way to rest, reset, and breathe. Her coloring books are designed for people who want simple, screen-free relaxation, gentle focus, and a creative activity that feels both soothing and satisfying.

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