Personal Injury Attorneys Optimize Jury Selection with ExposeIQ JuryFit Jury Selection Tools

ExposeIQ JuryFit

Human-Verified Profiling and Virtual Simulations Offer New Strategic Clarity in Damages and Liability-Focused Voir Dire

Personal injury cases require jurors who can objectively evaluate harm, causation, and appropriate compensation.” — Joseph Terp, Co-Founder of ExposeIQ

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Personal injury litigation frequently turns on jurors’ ability to understand complex damages claims and fairly assess liability. Against this backdrop, ExposeIQ ’s JuryFit platform is providing attorneys with a more refined approach to jury selection through advanced analysis and simulation.JuryFit, a core module within ExposeIQ’s LENS trial intelligence suite, evaluates case narratives against 16 juror personality profiles. At every step of the JuryFit process, human verification is applied, from identifying juror personality blends most likely to align with the case theory to qualifying Voir Dire questions. This ensures technological outputs are thoughtfully reviewed and professionally grounded.The platform’s Virtual Mirror Jury ™ feature then generates simulations based on the seated jurors’ actual profiles. Personal injury teams can use these simulations to test damages arguments, liability narratives, and overall case themes, gaining clearer visibility into potential deliberation outcomes.“Personal injury cases require jurors who can objectively evaluate harm, causation, and appropriate compensation,” said Joseph Terp, Co-Founder and CEO of ExposeIQ. “JuryFit’s intelligent mirror jury simulations, supported by human verification at every stage, help attorneys approach jury selection and Voir Dire with greater strategic confidence and reduced uncertainty.”By illuminating how different personality profiles may respond to evidence of injury, long-term impact, or defendant conduct, the tool supports more informed decision-making during jury selection. Many personal injury practitioners find that this preparation enables them to build panels better equipped to engage with the nuances of their cases.The development highlights a broader trend in litigation toward technology that assists attorneys in understanding juror perspectives more deeply. All platform outputs serve as decision-support resources and require independent review by licensed attorneys. Results vary by matter.About ExposeIQExposeIQ is a real-time litigation intelligence platform developed for high-stakes legal professionals. Its LENS suite assists with jury intelligence and trial preparation. ExposeIQ is a technology company, not a law firm, and does not provide legal advice.

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