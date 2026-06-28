MaineDOT to Temporarily Close Western Avenue I-95 Eastbound Ramp in Augusta

AUGUSTA– June 5, 2026 –The Maine Department of Transportation will be repaving the I-95 eastbound on-ramp from Western Avenue.

This work is weather-dependent and is currently scheduled to begin on Sunday, June 7, 2026, or Monday, June 8, 2026.

During this time, the I-95 eastbound on-ramp will be closed continuously, 24 hours a day, until paving operations are complete.

A signed detour will be in place for motorists. Traffic will be directed east on Western Avenue, then guided via posted detour signage to loop back onto Western Avenue westbound, where drivers can access the open I-95 on-ramp.

Motorists are encouraged to plan for additional travel time and follow all posted signage.

The contractor on this project is Reed & Reed, and the contract amount is $30 million.