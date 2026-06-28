MaineDOT to Begin Pavement Resurfacing in Lisbon, Auburn, and Lewiston

Drivers should plan for one-way alternating traffic.

LISBON/AUBURN/LEWISTON – June 5, 2026 – Starting June 8, the Maine Department of Transportation will begin work in Lisbon, Auburn, and Lewiston for a cyclical pavement resurfacing project. The project work includes milling shoulders, shimming the travel way, surfacing the roadway, and ADA improvements for sidewalks that cross main roads.

The project locations include several streets across the three communities. In Lewiston, work will take place on Pine Street from Canal Street east 0.97 miles to Route 126; on Ash Street from Canal Street east 0.69 miles to Webster Street; and on Bates Street from Ash Street north 0.22 miles to Route 202. In Lisbon, crews will work on School Street from Route 125 northwest 0.21 miles to Route 9. In Auburn, the project includes Western Avenue from Route 4 northwest 0.64 miles to Court Street.

During the project, drivers will encounter one-way alternating traffic.

Work is expected to be completed by October 2026.

The contractor on this project is Glidden Paving and Excavation of Gorham, Maine.

The contract amount is $1,972,427.60.