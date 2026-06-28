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MaineDOT Announces Nighttime Closures for Broadway Bridge in Bangor

MaineDOT Announces Nighttime Closures for Broadway Bridge in Bangor

BANGOR–  June 5, 2026 – The Maine Department of Transportation will be implementing nighttime closures of Broadway under the I-95 bridge in Bangor on the nights of June 10 and June 11, between 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM each night. The work consists of performing the erection and installation of structural steel bridge beams for the new southbound portion of the bridge.

During these hours, Broadway will be closed to all vehicular traffic. 

Flaggers will be onsite to assist pedestrians through the work zone during the closure period. This work is part of the ongoing bridge replacement project on I‑95.

Motorists should follow the detour map provided and posted detour signs.

MaineDOT appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as we complete this important infrastructure improvement.

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MaineDOT Announces Nighttime Closures for Broadway Bridge in Bangor

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