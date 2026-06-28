MaineDOT to Work on Benton Avenue in Winslow and Benton

WINSLOW/BENTON– June 5, 2026 – Starting the week of June 8, the Maine Department of Transportation will begin work on Benton Avenue in Winslow and Benton to repair asphalt roads and improve drainage.

During the project, drivers will encounter alternating one-way traffic. Flaggers will be on site to guide traffic through the work zones.

The project locations include Benton Avenue beginning 0.04 of a mile South of the Benton town line and extending North 0.97 miles to Route 11; Route 32 beginning at Route 137 and extending North 0.74 of a mile to Route 137B; Route 100A beginning 0.02 of a mile West of Clinton Avenue and extending East 0.57 of a mile; Clinton Avenue beginning at Kidder St and extending 0.64 of a mile.

Work on this project is expected to be completed by October 2026.

The contractor on this project is Northeast Paving of Lewiston, Maine.

The contract amount is $2,587,387.