Comin Asia and Nokia Partner to Deliver Sovereign AI Data Centre Infrastructure Across Southeast Asia

Partnership Addresses Regional Demand for Secure and Scalable AI Infrastructure

This partnership is about building that infrastructure in the markets where it is most viable, not just most visible.” — Ivan Keogh, CEO, Comin Asia

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comin Asia today announced a strategic partnership with Nokia to design and deploy AI-ready data centre infrastructure across Southeast Asia, combining Comin Asia’s on-the-ground engineering and project execution capabilities with Nokia’s advanced data centre networking and automation technologies.The partnership addresses accelerating demand for secure, sovereign, and scalable AI infrastructure in the region—particularly in emerging and underserved markets such as Cambodia and Laos—where power availability, regulatory conditions, and deployment realities are reshaping where and how AI infrastructure is built.This initiative will focus on modular, in-building, and edge-ready data centre deployments, enabling enterprises and governments to process data closer to where it is generated, while maintaining control over data sovereignty, data privacy, and operational resilience.Building AI Infrastructure Where It Can ScaleUnlike hyperscaler-led projects concentrated in saturated markets, the Comin Asia–Nokia approach is grounded in power-aligned and policy-compatible deployment strategies.Across Southeast Asia:● Cambodia represents an early-stage but highly deployable market for localized infrastructure● Laos offers surplus power capacity and increasing capacity in cross border network connectivity, positioning it as a potential regional AI infrastructure hub● Thailand faces increasing grid pressure and regulatory complexity for large-scale data centresThis partnership is designed to translate these conditions into operational infrastructure.Execution-Led Model: Integrator + Technology BackboneThe collaboration is structured on clear capabilities:● Comin Asia acts as the regional systems integrator and delivery partner, leveraging decades of providing Mechanical and Electrical Systems Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) solutions and infrastructure deployment experience across Southeast Asia, including complex environments where large-scale infrastructure execution is often constrained● Nokia provides the technology backbone, including high-performance data centre fabric, automation platforms, and secure connectivity solutions required to support AI workloads at scaleTogether, the companies will deliver end-to-end infrastructure systems spanning:● Data centre networking (IP, optical, and switching architectures)● Edge computing frameworks● Secure and resilient connectivity● Automation and orchestration for AI workloads● Energy-aware infrastructure optimizationEnabling Sovereign AI for Emerging EconomiesGovernments and enterprises across Southeast Asia are increasingly prioritizing:● Data sovereignty, privacy, and compliance● Reduced dependency on global hyperscaler ecosystems● Resilient, localized infrastructureThe Comin Asia–Nokia partnership directly supports these priorities by enabling sovereign AI infrastructure ecosystems that can be deployed within national or regional boundaries, aligned with local regulatory and operational frameworks.“This partnership is about building that infrastructure in the markets where it is most viable, not just most visible,” said Ivan Keogh, CEO, Comin Asia.“By combining Nokia’s validated Data Center Network Solutions with Comin Asia’s regional execution capabilities, we are enabling a new class of AI infrastructure that is distributed, secure, and aligned with real-world deployment conditions,” said Ajay Sharma, Country Manager of Nokia Thailand and Cambodia.Differentiation: Infrastructure EnablementThe partnership is positioned around execution and delivery, not land banking or speculative hyperscale announcements.Key differentiators include:● Proven ability to deploy in frontier and underdeveloped markets● Focus on modular and scalable infrastructure, not single-site hyperscale builds● Integration of power availability, policy conditions, and infrastructure design● A model that prioritizes operational systems over conceptual frameworksThis reflects a broader shift in the AI infrastructure landscape—where power, proximity, and policy are becoming more decisive than capital alone.Regional Rollout and Next StepsInitial deployments and feasibility assessments are underway in Cambodia and Laos, with expansion planned across additional Southeast Asian markets as infrastructure and regulatory conditions align.The partnership will also support:● Enterprise AI deployments● Government digital infrastructure initiatives● Industry-specific applications across energy, telecommunications, finance, and public sectorAbout Comin AsiaComin Asia is a leading engineering and infrastructure company specializing in electrical systems, mechanical engineering, and complex project execution across Southeast Asia. With deep regional expertise and a track record of delivering infrastructure in challenging environments, Comin Asia plays a critical role in enabling large-scale industrial and digital projects across the region.About NokiaNokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we’re advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.For Press Inquiries: Foundeast

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