The Vending Club Launches as Neutral Digital Hub for the U.S. Vending Industry

An independent, non-transactional platform brings the fragmented U.S. vending and micro-market industry into one searchable home for operators and suppliers.

The vending industry has never had a single neutral place to gather. We built one — independent, open, and built to serve operators, not compete with them.” — Gerald Griffith, Founder & President, The Vending Club

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vending Club (thevendingclub.net), an independent, digital-first platform for the U.S. vending and micro-market industry, today announced its public launch as a neutral home for the operators, suppliers, service providers, and professionals who run the day-to-day business of unattended retail.

The U.S. convenience-services market — vending, micro markets, and office coffee service (OCS) — represents more than $40 billion in annual activity. It is represented at the enterprise level by national and regional associations and covered by a small cluster of trade publications. Yet for the tens of thousands of small and mid-sized operators who actually power the market, there has never been a single modern, neutral place to find one another, compare suppliers, share what works, and reach the resources the business demands. Operators have been left to piece their world together across scattered social-media groups, aging directories, and dues-gated memberships. The Vending Club was built to close that gap.

At the center of the platform is a vending industry directory spanning more than 1,600 listings across six categories: vending machine operators; equipment and technology suppliers; service and repair professionals; product suppliers and distributors; industry associations and organizations; and professional-services firms, including the accountants, attorneys, and brokers who specialize in the vending trade. Anyone can search the directory at no cost, filter by category and location, and reach the businesses behind each listing directly.

Around that directory, The Vending Club has assembled a resource layer aimed squarely at the operator who runs a route and needs answers fast. The platform hosts a member discussion community, an industry events calendar, and a 50-state regulatory hub that collects the sales-tax, licensing, and compliance rules that vary from one state to the next. It also offers an industry glossary of more than 120 terms, downloadable contract templates, and profitability calculators built for the economics of vending and micro markets. A Locations Wanted board lets operators signal the territories and account types they are actively trying to serve, turning quiet demand into a visible signal the rest of the industry can respond to.

The platform also produces The Vending Club Show, a video podcast that brings operators, technology providers, and industry leaders into longer-form conversation about where the business is heading.

What sets The Vending Club apart from the directories that came before it is its business model. The platform is non-transactional by design. It does not broker deals or take a commission on them. It does not resell hardware, run group purchasing programs, or operate its own location-finding service. It does not issue certifications or badges that imply an endorsement it has not earned. That restraint is deliberate, and it is the foundation of the platform's neutrality: because The Vending Club does not compete with the businesses it lists, it can serve and partner with all of them — operators and suppliers, associations and independent service providers, even other marketplaces — without a conflict of interest.

"The vending industry has never had a single neutral place to gather," said Gerald Griffith, Founder and President of The Vending Club. "Most of the tools operators rely on are owned by someone who also sells into the market, which means there is always an angle. We built The Vending Club differently — independent, open, and designed to serve operators rather than compete with them."

Griffith brings a track record of building neutral industry hubs from the ground up. He previously founded VO Atlanta, which he grew into one of the largest voiceover industry conferences before its sale in 2023. He also operates vending routes himself, which grounds the platform in the realities operators face every day — from machine downtime and location turnover to the slow grind of finding good accounts.

"I run routes, so I know what the day actually looks like," Griffith added. "This is the resource I wished existed when I started operating my vending machines."

The Vending Club will appear as a Silver Sponsor at the 2026 Atlantic Coast Exposition (ACE) in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, October 8–10, where it will host live tapings of The Vending Club Show from a dedicated studio on the exhibition floor. The platform maintains active memberships in national and regional vending associations and adds new vending operator resources on a weekly basis.

The Vending Club is open to anyone in the vending machine business — operators, suppliers, and industry professionals nationwide. Visit thevendingclub.net to search the directory, join the community, claim an existing listing, or apply to appear on the show.

About The Vending Club

The Vending Club is an independent, digital-first platform serving the U.S. vending, micro-market, and unattended-retail industry. Built as a neutral, non-transactional hub, it connects operators, suppliers, service providers, associations, and professional-services firms through a searchable directory, a discussion community, an events calendar, a 50-state regulatory hub, original operator resources, and The Vending Club Show. Learn more at thevendingclub.net.

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