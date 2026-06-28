Landry Butler to Debut New Performance at 2026 Kindling Arts Festival in Nashville

Landry Butler is wearing a yellow suit and holding a blue umbrella while wearing red sunglasses against a red, blue, silver and white background.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multidisciplinary, spoken-word artist Landry Butler will debut a new performance piece at the 2026 Kindling Arts Festival, July 23 – 26 in Nashville, Tenn.

The theme of this year’s Kindling Arts Festival is Utopias. Following that concept, Butler’s piece is a commentary on the ubiquity of advertising in our lives and the way that health and wellness are marketed to the general public. Through the archetypes of timeshare/snake-oil salesman, radio preacher and infomercial host, The placebo effect is presented as a scientifically-proven remedy with the power to change one’s life and allow one to create their own personal utopia, one intention at a time.

Butler is a multidisciplinary American artist whose work spans visual art, spoken word, and music, drawing favorable comparisons to Jandek, Laurie Anderson, Dr. Eugene Chadbourne, and They Might Be Giants. Deeply influenced by the existential and avant-garde philosophies of Albert Camus, Jean-Paul Sartre, John Cage, and Mark Rothko, Butler’s genre-defying creations explore themes of transformation, personal growth, and self-actualization within a society steeped in alienation, fear, and consumerism.

As a founding member and master wordsmith of the underground art music collective Inglewood Social Club, Butler has been at the forefront of innovative art music for almost 20 years. Their 2025 performances at OZ Arts Nashville featured the band performing a live soundtrack to a large-scale projected supercut composed by Butler using visually arresting black-and-white images from archival, original and stock sources.

In 2024, Butler received the prestigious Tanne Foundation Award, recognizing his impactful contributions to multidisciplinary art. "I Have Nothing to Say and I Am Saying It" marked Butler’s return to publishing, his first book since 2010’s "Fire Walk", a compelling collection of photographs and poetry.

In addition to his literary and musical pursuits, Butler has showcased his acting talents, portraying Londin Hyatt in "FIX, Nashville’s Original Rehab Rock Opera" and Dr. Abraham Prince in the award-winning film "FOGG: Diary of a Sociopath".

About the Kindling Arts Festival:

Kindling Arts supports experimental artists working in contemporary forms that challenge the limitations of conventional art and performance, providing audiences with exceptional experiences made possible through singular and often unclassifiable collaborations.

Kindling Arts Festival 2026 invites one to explore the theme of Utopias: an invitation to imagine what's possible if we let ourselves dream beyond the limits of what is. We ask, “What does it mean to create in the direction of a world that isn’t here yet? How might artists model systems of belonging, justice, and joy that stretch our shared sense of what’s possible?” Together, we can make something better, not someday, but here and now.

This year’s festival features more than 150 artists in 22 shows at eight venues from Thurs., July 23 to Sun., July 26. Individual tickets and passes are available now at https://www.kindlingarts.com/2026-festival

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