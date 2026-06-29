TesserAct Acting Studio starts 2026 season of the Extravaganza One Act Fest

the Extravaganza One Act Fest publications 2024 and 2025 Night of Hate and Trauma Bondage Tesseract Theater Company

TesserAct Acting Studio launches its 2026 season of the Extravaganza One Act Fest. Starting July, actors will write, rehearse, and perform their original works.

The Extravaganza festival is where the artists take ownership of their voice. They write it. Perform it. Publish it and then film it.” — Wolfgang Bodison

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the successful launch of The Three Key Monologue Method, the TesserAct Acting Studio is entering its next phase with the opening of the 2026 Extravaganza One-Act Festival. Beginning in July, artists will meet to write, rehearse, perform, publish, and film original works.

The Extravaganza embodies TesserAct's production-driven philosophy. Rather than ending with classroom exercises, participants create original one-act plays that culminate in live performances before being published in the 2026 Extravaganza One-Act Anthology, continuing the tradition established by the acclaimed 2024 and 2025 publications.

This production-first philosophy has become the hallmark of TesserAct Acting Studio. Since its launch, the company has positioned itself as more than an acting school serving as an incubator where actors become writers, creators, collaborators, and filmmakers.

That philosophy has already produced measurable success. Night of Hate, originally written and performed for the 2024 Extravaganza, was adapted into a short film and is now entering the festival circuit. Trauma Bondage, created for the 2025 Extravaganza, is currently running at the Hollywood Fringe Festival and is also being adapted into a feature film. These productions demonstrate TesserAct's commitment to developing work that continues to evolve long after the classroom.

“The Extravaganza festival is where the artists take ownership of their voice,” said founder Wolfgang Bodison, “They write it. Perform it. Publish it and then film it.”

The TesserAct Acting Studio is a Los Angeles-based acting conservatory and production company built on the belief that actors should not only master technique but also create meaningful work that reaches audiences through theater, publishing, and film. It also offers beginning-level Meisner training with its Core Meisner Training Program.

Founded by actor, director, and longtime acting teacher Wolfgang Bodison, the TesserAct Acting Studio draws upon more than three decades of professional experience in film, theater, and actor training. Best known for his role as Lance Corporal Harold Dawson in 'A Few Good Men', Bodison has spent his career developing actors while directing numerous productions and creating innovative performance programs that merge education with professional production.

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