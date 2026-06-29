Chabad of Mineola Marks America’s 250th Anniversary with Message of Gratitude

MINEOLA, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As America Marks 250 Years, Chabad of Mineola Expresses Deep Jewish Gratitude for the Blessings of Religious FreedomAs the United States celebrates the 250th anniversary of its founding, Chabad of Mineola is encouraging the community to reflect on a unique bond that has existed since America's earliest days: the extraordinary relationship between the United States and the Jewish people.For Rabbi Anchelle Perl, Director of Chabad of Mineola, the anniversary is much more than a patriotic milestone. It is an opportunity to recognize one of the greatest gifts America has given millions of Jewish families—the freedom to live openly as Jews."For nearly two thousand years, Jewish communities often lived with uncertainty," Rabbi Perl said. "History records countless examples of Jews who were welcomed one generation and expelled the next. America changed that story. Here, religious liberty became a founding principle, allowing Jewish life to flourish in ways previous generations could scarcely imagine."Unlike much of Jewish history, where religious practice was often restricted or dangerous, America provided an environment where Jews could build synagogues, establish schools, observe Shabbat and holidays, raise Jewish families, and participate fully in civic life while remaining faithful to their traditions."The Jewish appreciation for America is not based on politics," Rabbi Perl explained. "It is rooted in history and gratitude. America became a refuge where faith was protected rather than persecuted."Rabbi Perl noted that every Sabbath, synagogues across America include a prayer for the welfare of the United States and its leaders. The tradition reflects the biblical teaching of the Prophet Jeremiah to seek the peace and prosperity of the country in which one lives, recognizing that the well-being of the nation benefits all its citizens."The Lubavitcher Rebbe often emphasized how remarkable America is," Rabbi Perl said. "He spoke about the unprecedented religious freedom enjoyed in this country and encouraged Jews to appreciate those blessings by using that freedom to strengthen faith, family, education, acts of kindness, and moral responsibility."The anniversary also serves as a reminder that liberty carries responsibility."Freedom is one of America's greatest achievements," Rabbi Perl said. "Judaism teaches that freedom is not simply the ability to do whatever we want. True freedom means using our opportunities to improve ourselves, help others, and contribute positively to society."Throughout American history, Jewish immigrants and their descendants have made significant contributions in medicine, science, education, business, military service, law, philanthropy, public service, and the arts. Rabbi Perl believes this reflects the Jewish desire to give back to the nation that welcomed them."As America celebrates 250 years, we thank G-d for the privilege of living in a nation where we can openly practice our faith while contributing to the broader community," Rabbi Perl said. "One of the greatest ways to express gratitude for America is to become better citizens—strengthening our families, caring for our neighbors, respecting one another, and bringing more kindness and integrity into everyday life."Rabbi Perl concluded that America's semiquincentennial offers an opportunity for Americans of every background to reflect on the values that have sustained the nation for two and a half centuries."Every generation is entrusted with preserving America's promise of liberty," he said. "As Jewish Americans, we are proud to say thank you—to G-d for blessing us with this country, and to the United States for protecting the freedom that has allowed Jewish life to thrive. May G-d continue to bless America with peace, wisdom, unity, and prosperity for generations to come."

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