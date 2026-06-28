FACT CHECK MEMORANDUM. Review of “The AI Dog Ad”

Overall, the advertisement relies on satire and exaggeration but is generally rooted in real policy debates facing Arizona. Several claims should be understood as political commentary rather than literal statements. The strongest factual support for the ad concerns Arizona’s unresolved long-term water challenges and the record level of conflict between the Governor and the Legislature. The weakest factual support concerns suggestions that Governor Hobbs never answers questions or avoids all media appearances.

Claim: Governor Hobbs Was Last Seen Answering Questions “Somewhere Near Never”

Rating: Exaggerated but based on a real criticism.

Governor Hobbs has conducted press conferences, media availabilities, and local television interviews. It would be inaccurate to suggest that she never answers questions.

However, compared with many prominent governors across the country, Governor Hobbs has maintained a relatively limited presence in long-form media environments such as podcasts, town halls, extended interviews, and adversarial discussions where follow-up questions can continue for 30 to 90 minutes.

The criticism reflected in the advertisement is best understood as a critique of accessibility to long-form, unscripted questioning rather than a literal claim that the Governor never speaks to the press.

Hosts multiple podcasts, including This is Gavin Newsom and Politick. Has conducted dozens of 60 - 90 minute conversations with ideological opponents and public figures. Frequent podcast appearances and national media interviews during presidential campaign. Has launched podcast and participated in extended national interviews. Regular long-form appearances on national podcasts and cable programs. Frequent national podcasts and extended policy discussions Most readily available appearances are press conferences, local TV interviews, official events, and campaign-related interviews. Examples of longer interviews exist, but they are relatively uncommon and generally in the 10 - 30 minute range.

Claim: The Two Checks Represent Political Hypocrisy

Rating: Fair Political Commentary

The advertisement depicts two oversized checks. One references allegations surrounding contributions and access involving Governor Hobbs. The second references the approximately $1.7 billion tax-amnesty provision negotiated by the Trump Administration that critics argued disproportionately benefited the Trump family and politically connected investors.

The purpose of the scene is not to suggest that the two transactions are identical. Rather, the ad argues that both major parties frequently condemn alleged favoritism, special treatment, or “pay-to-play” conduct when practiced by their opponents while remaining silent or less critical when similar concerns arise within their own political coalition.

Regarding Governor Hobbs, questions have been raised about contributions and access involving political supporters. Critics have argued that the Governor has not fully addressed all public concerns surrounding these allegations. While the check shown in the advertisement references $85,000, the broader controversy involved substantially larger amounts, including contributions and support reported to exceed $400,000. The advertisement therefore understates rather than overstates the total amount at issue.

Regarding the Trump Administration tax provision, the administration later withdrew the proposed $1.7 billion fund after significant criticism. However, portions of the underlying tax treatment that critics objected to remained in place, and future administrations could revisit similar approaches. Critics argued that the proposal represented preferential treatment, while supporters argued it was a lawful tax policy decision.

The advertisement also notes that many elected officials, namely Congressman Biggs who is the favored Republican nominee for Governor, who were vocal in criticizing alleged favoritism involving Governor Hobbs were less vocal regarding the federal tax proposal. Whether that criticism is fair is ultimately a matter of political judgment. However, the broader point—that both political parties often apply different standards to allies and opponents—is a common and recognizable feature of modern politics.

The central message of the advertisement is not that these controversies are identical. The message is that Arizona faces major challenges involving water, housing, economic opportunity, and government effectiveness, while political leaders frequently spend more time attacking one another over scandals than building coalitions capable of solving those larger problems.

In that respect, the checks function primarily as symbols of partisan hypocrisy rather than as direct comparisons of legal wrongdoing.

Claim: Arizona Lacks a Comprehensive Water Plan

Governor Hobbs has taken action on water policy. She established the Water Policy Council, proposed groundwater reforms, signed water legislation, participated in Colorado River negotiations, and supported conservation measures.

However, Arizona still lacks a broadly adopted long-term statewide water strategy that has received approval from both the Legislature and a broad coalition of stakeholders.

Many of the administration’s efforts focus on conservation, groundwater management, and limiting future overdraft. Less clear is how Arizona intends to replace large volumes of water if Colorado River reductions become substantially more severe over the coming decades.

The Governor’s Water Policy Council generated recommendations, but several major reform proposals have faced legislative resistance and have not been enacted in their original form.

Claim: It Is “High Noon” for Arizona Water

Rating: Fair Characterization.

Arizona faces one of the most consequential periods in modern water policy.

Federal officials are currently considering post-2026 Colorado River operating rules. Under some proposed federal alternatives, Arizona could face dramatically larger reductions than other Lower Basin states if negotiations fail.

Arizona may possess substantial legal arguments concerning Upper Basin delivery obligations under the Colorado River Compact. However, litigation would likely take years to resolve and would not provide immediate water supplies.

As a result, Arizona requires both:

• A long-term strategy to replace or secure water supplies;

• A near-term strategy to avoid severe emergency restrictions if shortages worsen.

Characterizing this moment as “high noon” is a reasonable political metaphor given the stakes involved.

Claim: Governor Hobbs’ Record Number of Vetoes Matters

Rating: True, though interpretation differs.

Governor Hobbs has vetoed more legislation than any governor in Arizona history.

Supporters argue many vetoes prevented legislation they considered harmful, unconstitutional, or excessively partisan.

Critics argue the record number of vetoes reflects a broader inability of Arizona’s elected leaders to build durable governing coalitions capable of addressing major challenges such as water, housing, education, and economic competitiveness.

Both interpretations contain elements of truth.

The existence of the veto record is factual. The debate concerns what that record signifies.

The advertisement is strongest when it focuses on:

• Arizona’s unresolved long-term water challenges;

• The lack of a broadly supported statewide water strategy;

• The need for coalition-building between the Governor and Legislature;

• The unusually high level of political conflict reflected in Arizona’s record veto totals.

The advertisement is weakest when interpreted literally to suggest Governor Hobbs never answers questions or never engages with the press.