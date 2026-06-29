Vantegrate Launches Trazzo, an AI Powered Last Mile Delivery Platform for Operations Across the USA and Latin America

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantegrate, a Buenos Aires based technology company that builds AI agents for medium and large organizations, today announced the launch of Trazzo, an AI powered last mile delivery management platform designed to help businesses optimize route planning, improve fleet visibility, strengthen customer communication, and digitize proof of delivery.According to the company, last mile delivery accounts for up to 53 percent of total shipping cost and is the most visible part of the supply chain. Despite its importance, many organizations still plan routes using spreadsheets, track vehicles through phone calls, and confirm deliveries with paper documents that can be lost. Trazzo brings these processes together in a single platform that combines AI route optimization, real time delivery tracking, customer communication, and digital proof of delivery."Trazzo addresses one of the most expensive and operationally complex stages of the supply chain," said Juan Manuel Garrido, Co-founder of Vantegrate. "Last mile delivery is where companies win or lose the customer, and most still run it on spreadsheets, phone calls, and paper that gets lost. With Trazzo we put the whole operation on one platform, from the moment an order comes in to the signature at the door, so teams deliver more with less and customers finally know when their order arrives."Trazzo includes four connected components that support dispatchers, drivers, operations teams, and customers throughout the delivery process.Its AI optimization engine builds delivery routes in minutes instead of hours by weighing delivery time windows, vehicle capacity, traffic conditions, and driver skills. Using machine learning, the platform continuously improves ETA accuracy with every completed delivery.The driver mobile app provides turn by turn navigation, item scanning, and digital proof of delivery (POD), including photos, signatures, GPS location, and timestamps. The application continues to operate offline, allowing drivers to capture proof of delivery even in areas without network coverage.The real time control tower gives dispatchers complete fleet visibility by displaying every vehicle, driver, and order in real time. Live ETAs and proactive alerts help teams identify deliveries that may be delayed and respond before service is affected.Trazzo also includes customer tools that automatically send proactive notifications and live tracking links, allowing buyers to know exactly when their order will arrive and reschedule deliveries without making a phone call.The platform integrates with major ERP, e commerce, warehouse management system (WMS), telematics, and payment systems through a REST API with webhooks. Designed for operations across the USA and Latin America, Trazzo includes native Spanish language support, local integrations, local currency pricing, and local support.Organizations can typically implement Trazzo in four to six weeks through a phased rollout that runs alongside current operations. According to the company, the platform helps reduce kilometers driven by 15 to 20 percent, shortens route planning from hours to minutes, reduces failed deliveries and customer tracking calls, and increases deliveries completed per vehicle."Trazzo was built for how logistics actually works in our region," said Francisco Morales, Co-founder of Vantegrate. "The AI plans the routes, the control tower shows what is happening on the street in real time, and the driver app captures proof of delivery even with no signal. It is all in Spanish, with local integrations and local support, so teams can adopt it without a year long transformation."Trazzo is the latest addition to Vantegrate's growing suite of AI products for business operations, supporting the company's mission to apply artificial intelligence to practical business challenges that remove operational bottlenecks, improve efficiency, and deliver measurable results.About VantegrateVantegrate is a Buenos Aires based technology company that builds AI agents for medium and large organizations. Founded in 2024, the company brings together two complementary organizations: Ventix Solutions, founded in 2020, which provides technology consulting and enterprise software implementation, and EGA Futura, founded in 1994, which brings more than three decades of experience developing business software, including ERP solutions, for organizations across Latin America and international markets.Founded by professionals with extensive experience in enterprise software, sales, business operations, and digital transformation, Vantegrate develops AI solutions that help organizations remove operational bottlenecks, improve efficiency, and produce measurable business outcomes.For more information, visit https://vantegrate.com/en

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