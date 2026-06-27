Korea-Alaska Friendship Day 2026

WHEREAS, the State of Alaska is grateful for the continuation of strong international relations with the Republic of Korea, and Alaskans recognize the Korean community’s many contributions to the economic and cultural diversity of our Great State; and

WHEREAS, the Korea Consular Office in Anchorage represents the shared commitment of the citizens of Alaska and the Republic of Korea to maintaining strong and lasting ties; and

WHEREAS, Korean Air and Asiana Airlines support international trade between Korea and Alaska by providing essential air cargo links, and Korean Air supports Alaska’s visitor industry by providing seasonal air charter passenger services; and

WHEREAS, this day offers an opportunity to celebrate the longstanding and mutually beneficial trading partnership that accounts for hundreds of millions of dollars of Alaska’s exports of seafood, mineral ores, forest products, energy, and much more; and

WHEREAS, Koreans and Korean Americans have made significant contributions to Alaska’s culture and history, and with deep gratitude, we celebrate their impact and look forward to the continued strengthening of the bond between Korea and Alaska.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim June 27, 2026, as:

Korea-Alaska Friendship Day

in Alaska and encourage all Alaskans and Koreans to recognize and celebrate our strong international ties of friendship, culture, and trade appropriately.

Dated: June 27, 2026