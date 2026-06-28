Unrestrained Ville Platte Man Killed in Evangeline Parish Crash

Oakdale – On June 27, 2026, at approximately 12:25 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 106 near Liz’s Lane in Evangeline Parish. The crash claimed the life of 29-year-old James Woodruff III of Ville Platte.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Toyota Tundra, driven by Woodruff, was traveling west on Louisiana Highway 106 approaching Liz’s Lane when it encountered a fallen tree blocking both lanes of the highway. For reasons still under investigation, the Tundra struck the tree.

Woodruff, who was not restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Standard toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt dramatically reduces your chances of being severely injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to remain properly restrained at all times. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries during a crash.

Contact Information:

Trooper Monique Lavergne

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section – Troop I

Office: 337-262-5880

[email protected]