Governor Morrisey Announces $2.5 Million AMLER Grant for Downtown Logan at FreedomFest ...

LOGAN, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey joined thousands of West Virginians Saturday evening at the West Virginia Freedom Festival, where he highlighted a $2.5 million Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program grant to transform the former Peebles Department Store in downtown Logan into a new economic and cultural center.

"FreedomFest is about more than fireworks and great music. It's a celebration of the ideals that have shaped our nation for nearly 250 years and the values that continue to define West Virginia," said Governor Morrisey. "As America prepares to celebrate this historic milestone, we're proud that communities like Logan are bringing neighbors together to honor our past while looking confidently toward the future."

The $2.5 million AMLER grant will support the redevelopment of the former Peebles Department Store into a dynamic, multi-use economic and cultural center that will create jobs, preserve Logan's coal and railroad heritage, promote small business development, and serve as a long-term driver of tourism and downtown revitalization.

The West Virginia Freedom Festival is an annual Independence Day celebration hosted by the City of Logan, bringing together residents and visitors from across southern West Virginia for live entertainment, carnival rides, family activities, food vendors, and patriotic festivities leading into the Fourth of July.

"West Virginia's history is American history, and I believe our future will help write America's next great chapter," said Governor Morrisey. "Communities like Logan are honoring our nation's past while investing in a stronger future. That's exactly what this redevelopment project represents, and it's one more reason I'm confident the Mountain State's best days are still ahead."

Following the announcement, Governor Morrisey visited with festivalgoers, local leaders, and vendors participating in FreedomFest.