Governor Morrisey Announces Clendenin Streetscape Project During Summerfest ...

CLENDENIN, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey joined Mayor Kay Summers and the people of Clendenin on Saturday during Summerfest, where he announced a $450,000 Transportation Alternatives Program grant for the Clendenin Main Street Streetscape project while joining the community in commemorating the 10th anniversary of the devastating June 2016 flood.

"Ten years ago, this community faced one of the darkest chapters in its history, but the story of Clendenin did not end there," said Governor Morrisey. "I was here during the flood recovery as Attorney General, and it's been incredible to watch this community rebuild. The heart and determination of the people of Clendenin have transformed this downtown, and today's investment will help build on that momentum for years to come."

The Transportation Alternatives Program grant for the Clendenin Main Street Streetscape project includes federal funding and a local match. The improvements will enhance downtown sidewalks, landscaping, decorative lighting, and other pedestrian amenities, helping improve safety while supporting local businesses, tourism, and continued revitalization.

Governor Morrisey reflected on his time in Clendenin after the 2016 flood while serving as West Virginia Attorney General, noting the remarkable progress the community has made over the past decade through determination, hard work, and local leadership.

"When tragedy strikes, West Virginians come together, rebuild, and emerge stronger than before," Governor Morrisey said. "Clendenin is a powerful example of that spirit. It has been inspiring to watch this community rebuild, and I'm proud the State of West Virginia can help support its next chapter."

Following his remarks, Governor Morrisey joined Mayor Summers in visiting local businesses, food vendors, and festival activities as Summerfest continued along Main Street.