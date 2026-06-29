Marilyn Suey Launches “Ask Marilyn” Video Series to Deliver Quick Answers To Financial Planning Questions

Watch "Ask Marilyn" on YouTube

Short-form video has transformed financial education by removing barriers to entry.” — Marilyn Suey

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Those who are seeking clarity around retirement, healthcare and financial decisions can access to information as Marilyn Suey, CEO and Founder of The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors , has created an online video resource to answer your questions covering Medicare, Social Security, women’s wealth, estate planning, longevity planning, business owner exit planning and much more.The “Ask Marilyn” blogcasts can be viewed on YouTube using this link : https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLhDYZ5vS1AlWbwyEgYrbB9KaHU01vxP07&si=R6_0dZaNIhGF-lNB "Many are looking for financial information that fits into their busy lives. These reels provide quick, practical answers to real-world questions, helping many build confidence and make informed financial decisions without feeling overwhelmed," said Suey, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERprofessional."Many have financial questions but don’t know where to begin. These reels are covering some of the most-asked questions we hear from the clients, savvy women, physicians and business owners we serve and support. Many of which are Medicare-related questions. And if you are new or just starting to think about it, you wouldn’t necessarily know what to ask. And so, with years of my experience, I want to share with them what I have learned while supporting my clients," she said.Common questions include, “Can I work and collect Social Security?”, “How much do I need to retire?”, “What happens to my Social Security when my spouse dies?”, “How do I transfer or leave a legacy to my children?” or “When should I start planning my business exit strategy?”.Through her work with the Savvy Women Community and The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors, Suey has spent years educating many through her live events and now, ASK Marilyn blogcasts on topics including:• Wealth Accumulation and Preservation• Women’s Financial Planning• Tax Planning• Healthcare in Retirement• Retirement income and Business Exit Planning strategies• Long-term care planning• Legacy and estate planning• Financial planning for Physicians• Longevity planning and healthy aging• Wealth Transfer to the next generation• Medicare and Social Security Education"These questions often arise in everyday moments: while commuting, waiting in line, or taking a break at work. These reels help many navigate important decisions when they need them,” she said."Short-form video has transformed financial education by removing barriers to entry. Many can learn about investing, retirement planning, budgeting, and wealth-building one question at a time, making complex topics feel approachable and achievable."Women can ask questions to Ask Marilyn by sending an email to marily.suey@diamondgroupwealthadvisors.com or simply leaving a comment on her Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn accounts."When financial information is delivered in concise, easy-to-understand videos, many are more likely to engage with it, share it with others, and take action. The result is greater financial confidence and a stronger foundation for long-term success," she said.About Marilyn Suey | Founder and CEO, The Diamond Group Wealth AdvisorsMarilyn Suey is more than a wealth advisor. She is a compassionate guide for those navigating some of life’s most important financial decisions and personal transitions.As Founder and CEO of The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors, Marilyn has spent over two decades helping women, families, business owners, healthcare professionals, and executives build greater clarity, confidence, and control over their financial future.What sets Marilyn apart is not only her knowledge, but her passion. Over the years, she noticed a common pattern among many accomplished people she met. Despite successful careers and years spent caring for others, many quietly admitted they felt uncertain about their finances, retirement, investing, or the next stage of life. Some were navigating divorce or widowhood. Others were balancing careers, caregiving responsibilities, and major life transitions. What they were often searching for was not simply financial advice, but someone who would truly listen and help them move forward with confidence.Before founding her firm, Marilyn spent more than 30 years in leadership roles within the technology sector, including startups, venture capital-backed companies, and organizations that later went public or were acquired. Her experience working alongside innovators, entrepreneurs, and executives gave her a unique perspective on resilience, reinvention, leadership, and long-term wealth creation.Those experiences shaped her belief that financial planning is never just about money. It is about your independence, intentions, purpose, and the ability to make choices with confidence.Today, Marilyn works closely with women, many of whom are physicians and dentists, navigating pivotal life moments including retirement, career transitions, caregiving responsibilities, loss of a spouse, divorce, business ownership, and planning for longevity. Her approach blends technical excellence with empathy, helping women organize what feels overwhelming, understand what feels uncertain, and create practical strategies aligned with the life they want to live.Marilyn is also the founder of the Savvy Women Community, an educational platform designed to help women take control of their work, wealth, worth, and well-being through financial education, connection, and meaningful conversations. She is the author of 36 Quick Tips for Savvy Women, reflecting her commitment to helping women take ownership of their future with greater competence and confidence.Known for her warm and conversational speaking style, Marilyn regularly speaks nationally and internationally on topics including women’s wealth, longevity planning, retirement transitions, financial literacy, healthy aging, and creating alignment between Life Span, Wealth Span, and Health Span.Marilyn is a life-long learner; She is a graduate of UC Berkeley with a degree in Applied Math and Economics and has an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. In addition to being a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERprofessional, she has also earned the Accredited Investment Fiduciary, Certified Exit Planning Advisor, and Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisordesignations. She resides in Danville, California, with her family.Above all, Marilyn believes every woman deserves to feel seen, heard, supported, and financially confident, no matter what season of life she’s navigating.She has authored numerous books, including Retire Abundantly and 36 Quick Tips for Savvy Women. Marilyn is a featured guest contributor to the wealth-building book by Kevin Harrington, Build Wealth Like A Shark, which became a number one bestseller on Amazon in four categories and in three countries. As well as The Serving Leader with 5 Powerful Actions that will Transform Your Team, Your Business, and Your Community.MEMBERSHIPS AND AFFILIATIONS-Member, Financial Planning Association and Northern California Planned Giving Council-Board Member, Senior Services Northern California Foundation, affiliated with Northern California Presbyterian Homes and Services-Board Member, Sequioa Living and Services-President, Blackhawk Country Club, Danville, CA, 2024 and 2025.

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