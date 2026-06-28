St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #2 and Cruelty to a Child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4006864
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/27/2026 at 1507 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kirby Road East Burke, VT
ACCUSED: Jay Harrington
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Campton, NH
VIOLATION: DUI #2 and Cruelty to a Child
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle crash on Kirby Road in the Town of East Burke. Troopers located the suspect vehicle, and the operator was identified as Jay Harrington (41) of Campton, NH. Harrington stated he was driving with his eight-year-old son inside the vehicle when he drove off the road striking a guardrail. While speaking with Harrington, indicators of impairment were detected. Harrington was arrested for suspicion of DUI and cruelty to a child and was then transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Harrington was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/13/2026 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/2026 at 0830 AM
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
(802) 748-3111
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