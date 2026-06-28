St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #2 and Cruelty to a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A4006864

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 06/27/2026 at 1507 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kirby Road East Burke, VT

ACCUSED: Jay Harrington

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Campton, NH

VIOLATION: DUI #2 and Cruelty to a Child

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle crash on Kirby Road in the Town of East Burke. Troopers located the suspect vehicle, and the operator was identified as Jay Harrington (41) of Campton, NH. Harrington stated he was driving with his eight-year-old son inside the vehicle when he drove off the road striking a guardrail. While speaking with Harrington, indicators of impairment were detected. Harrington was arrested for suspicion of DUI and cruelty to a child and was then transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Harrington was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/13/2026 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/2026 at 0830 AM

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

(802) 748-3111