GiveDirectly Mobilizes Emergency Cash Relief for Venezuela Earthquake Survivors

GiveDirectly raised $100,000 in 24 hours and is deploying a team to send cash directly to families hit hardest by Venezuela's June 24 earthquakes.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GiveDirectly , one of the largest and most trusted direct cash relief organizations in the world, is mobilizing an emergency cash response for families affected by the back-to-back earthquakes that struck northern Venezuela on June 24, 2026. GiveDirectly has launched a fundraiser at givedirectly.org/venezuela-earthquakes and is deploying an Emergency Cash team to the field this weekend. In its first 24 hours, the fundraiser raised more than $100,000. Over the past decade, GiveDirectly has delivered cash to more than 2 million people across 15 countries.Key facts:- The disaster: A magnitude 7.2 quake and a 7.5 mainshock struck northern Venezuela 39 seconds apart on June 24, 2026 — the strongest in more than a century.- The toll: More than 1,400 people killed and thousands injured, with the toll expected to rise, according to officials.- GiveDirectly's response: Deploying an Emergency Cash team to identify the highest-need communities and send cash directly to families.- Early support: More than $100,000 raised in the first 24 hours.- How to help: Donate at givedirectly.org/venezuela-earthquakes (English) or givedirectly.org/venezuela-es (Spanish).What Happened in Venezuela:On June 24, 2026, two major earthquakes struck northern Venezuela seconds apart — a magnitude 7.2 quake followed 39 seconds later by a magnitude 7.5 mainshock, the strongest to hit Venezuela in more than a century. The quakes collapsed hundreds of buildings across Caracas and La Guaira. More than 1,400 people have been killed and thousands more injured, and officials expect the toll to rise. The disaster struck a country where nearly 80% of people already live in poverty, many in unreinforced homes that crumble in earthquakes.What GiveDirectly Is Doing:GiveDirectly is deploying an Emergency Cash team to Venezuela this weekend to assess conditions and scope a cash response for the families most affected. GiveDirectly will use damage and poverty data to identify the highest-need communities, then enroll and pay families directly. Because GiveDirectly delivers cash digitally, it can reach families even when roads are damaged. The cash helps families cover urgent needs:- Food, water, and medicine- Shelter and temporary housing- Bills for phone, utilities, and healthcare for the injured"Families who survive a disaster know better than anyone what they need to recover," said Nick Allardice, President and CEO of GiveDirectly. "By sending money directly, we let the Venezuelans hit hardest by these earthquakes rebuild on their own terms — quickly and with dignity. We have delivered more than $1 billion to more than 2 million people across 15 countries, and we can reach families within weeks of a disaster."Anyone can help families affected by the Venezuela earthquakes by donating to GiveDirectly:- Donate in English: givedirectly.org/venezuela-earthquakes- Donate in Spanish (Dona en español): givedirectly.org/venezuela-es100% of funds raised for this campaign go to GiveDirectly's Venezuela earthquake response. If GiveDirectly cannot deliver all funds to survivors, donations support the next emergency through its Emergency Response Fund. Donations are tax-deductible in the United States.GiveDirectly's Track Record in Disasters:GiveDirectly has a proven record of delivering cash quickly after major disasters:- 2023 earthquake in southern Turkey: cash to over 1,000 families across Hatay, Adana, Gaziantep, and Sanliurfa, where 94% reported their homes destroyed or damaged.- Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica (2025): $650 transfers to more than 2,500 people in St. Elizabeth Parish after the first Category 5 hurricane ever to strike Jamaica destroyed an estimated 90% of homes in the region.- Los Angeles wildfires (2025): partnered with Propel to deliver $3,500 transfers to over 1,000 families, enrolled fully remotely with no extra paperwork.- Hurricanes Helene and Milton (2024): used SKAI, a Google-developed AI tool, to find the hardest-hit, lowest-income households, then sent $1,000 to over 1,600 families within days.Frequently Asked Questions:How can I help Venezuela earthquake survivors?Donate to GiveDirectly at givedirectly.org/venezuela-earthquakes (English) or givedirectly.org/venezuela-es (Spanish). GiveDirectly sends cash directly to affected families. Donations are tax-deductible in the United States.What is GiveDirectly doing about the Venezuela earthquakes?GiveDirectly is deploying an Emergency Cash team to Venezuela and using damage and poverty data to identify the highest-need communities, then paying families directly through digital transfers.Why does GiveDirectly give cash instead of supplies?Cash lets families meet their own needs instead of having others guess for them, and people affected by disasters consistently say they prefer cash over donated goods. It is also fast and fully remote.How much of my donation reaches Venezuelan families?100% of funds raised for this campaign go to the Venezuela earthquake response. If GiveDirectly cannot deliver all funds, they support survivors of the next emergency.How fast does GiveDirectly deliver cash after a disaster?In past emergencies, GiveDirectly has delivered cash to families within two to three weeks.Is GiveDirectly a trusted charity?Yes. GiveDirectly is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2009. It pioneered direct cash transfers, publishes independent research on its impact, and has been recognized by Fast Company, Forbes, and Inc. as one of the world's most innovative organizations.About GiveDirectly:GiveDirectly is one of the largest and most trusted direct cash relief organizations in the world. Founded in 2009, GiveDirectly lets donors send money directly to people living in poverty, with no strings attached. Over the past decade, it has delivered cash to more than 2 million people across 15 countries. GiveDirectly works in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Uganda, and the United States. GiveDirectly is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit (EIN 27-1661997). Learn more at givedirectly.org.Media Contact:GiveDirectly Press Teampress@givedirectly.orggivedirectly.org/press

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