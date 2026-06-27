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Royalton Barracks / Possession of Cocaine & Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B2003220

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 06/26/2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 N near milemarker 27.8

VIOLATION: Possession of Controlled Substance (Selling/Dispensing) & Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Hussein A. Mohamed                                            

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 26, 2026, at approximately 1902 hours, Troopers located a disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 89 near milemarker 27.8, in the town of Randolph, county of Orange, Vermont. Following investigation and a search of the vehicle, Troopers developed probable cause to arrest an occupant, identified as 19-year-old Hussein A. Mohamed of Springfield, MA. Mohamed was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine Sale/Dispensing and found to have an active in-state warrant for his arrest, details below. Mohamed was transported to the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks for processing and later lodged at the below location, to later appear at the below date, time, and location.  

 

ARREST WARRANT DETAILS:

Washington County, VT (Barre City PD)

Failure to Appear ($100,000 Bail)

  • Fentanyl Trafficking (Conspiracy) – Felony               Title 18 V.S.A. 4233a(b)
  • Cocaine Trafficking (Conspiracy) – Felony                Title 18 V.S.A. 4231(b)(1)

 

 

COURT: Orange County Superior Court & Washington County Superior Court, respectively

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $50,000 concurrent

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

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