Royalton Barracks / Possession of Cocaine & Arrest on Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B2003220
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 06/26/2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 N near milemarker 27.8
VIOLATION: Possession of Controlled Substance (Selling/Dispensing) & Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Hussein A. Mohamed
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 26, 2026, at approximately 1902 hours, Troopers located a disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 89 near milemarker 27.8, in the town of Randolph, county of Orange, Vermont. Following investigation and a search of the vehicle, Troopers developed probable cause to arrest an occupant, identified as 19-year-old Hussein A. Mohamed of Springfield, MA. Mohamed was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine Sale/Dispensing and found to have an active in-state warrant for his arrest, details below. Mohamed was transported to the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks for processing and later lodged at the below location, to later appear at the below date, time, and location.
ARREST WARRANT DETAILS:
Washington County, VT (Barre City PD)
Failure to Appear ($100,000 Bail)
- Fentanyl Trafficking (Conspiracy) – Felony Title 18 V.S.A. 4233a(b)
- Cocaine Trafficking (Conspiracy) – Felony Title 18 V.S.A. 4231(b)(1)
COURT: Orange County Superior Court & Washington County Superior Court, respectively
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $50,000 concurrent
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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