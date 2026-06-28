NVBDC Strengthens Relationships and Builds Momentum at NVSBC VETS26

Elaine Taylor, Executive Director Interim Chief Executive Officer Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force

Collaboration at VETS26 fuels new partnerships, expanded opportunities, and the next chapter of Mission: POSSIBLE.

VETS26 was a highly impactful conference that strengthened relationships, expanded engagement with veteran business owners and corporate partners, and reinforced the importance of SD/VOB certification” — Elaine Taylor, Executive Director

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC), the nation’s leading third-party veteran business certification organization recognized by corporate America and the Billion Dollar Roundtable, was proud to participate in the National Veteran Small Business Coalition's (NVSBC) VETS26 Conference in New Orleans, joining veteran business owners, government agencies, corporate leaders, and advocacy organizations from across the country. Events like VETS26 remind us that when organizations unite around a common mission, we can create meaningful opportunities for veteran-owned businesses.The conference delivered an exceptional experience that brought together leaders and stakeholders from across the veteran business community in a dynamic environment focused on collaboration, innovation, and opportunity. Through educational sessions, strategic networking opportunities, and meaningful discussions, the event created valuable connections and opened new avenues for collaboration across both the public and private sectors.Representing NVBDC at the conference were Executive Director Elaine Taylor, Board Secretary John Oleson, and LTC (Ret.) Kathryn Poynton, Director of the NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force. Together, they met with veteran entrepreneurs, strategic partners, government representatives, and organizations dedicated to creating opportunities for veteran-owned businesses.During the conference, NVBDC maintained an active booth presence and proudly sponsored a coffee break. The team engaged in meaningful conversations with veteran business owners seeking commercial certification, business development resources, supplier diversity opportunities, and access to corporate and government supply chains. These discussions reinforced the growing demand for trusted certification, strategic partnerships, and programs that help veteran-owned businesses grow and succeed.A key highlight of the event was the opportunity to strengthen relationships with the National Veteran Small Business Coalition and explore future collaborative efforts that will provide additional resources, education, and opportunities for the veteran business community. As both organizations continue their commitment to serving veteran entrepreneurs, discussions focused on identifying ways to work together to create even greater impact nationwide.“VETS26 was a highly impactful conference that strengthened relationships, expanded engagement with veteran business owners and corporate partners, and reinforced the importance of credible veteran business certification,” said Elaine Taylor, Executive Director of NVBDC. “The connections and conversations throughout the event created strong momentum for future partnerships and initiatives that will support veteran entrepreneurs and strengthen the veteran business ecosystem. We greatly value the mission of NVSBC and look forward to continuing to support their efforts as we work together to create greater impact for the veteran community. Events like VETS26 highlight the importance of veteran-owned businesses leveraging both federal government and commercial certification, positioning them to access a broader range of opportunities across public and private sector supply chains.”The energy throughout the conference was undeniable. Veteran business owners continue to demonstrate the leadership, resilience, and innovation that make them valuable contributors to the American economy. NVBDC remains committed to ensuring those businesses have access to the certification, resources, education, and connections they need to thrive.The momentum from VETS26 continues as NVBDC prepares for its premier event of the year, the 2026 NVBDC National Veteran Business Matchmaking Conference.Launching the new NVBDC 3.0 vision, and guided by the theme Mission: POSSIBLE , this year's conference will bring together veteran-owned businesses, corporate members, procurement professionals, government agencies, and strategic partners for two days of networking, education, matchmaking, and business growth opportunities.The launch of NVBDC 3.0 reflects the organization’s strengthened leadership structure and renewed strategic direction following recent organizational growth and transformation efforts. NVBDC leadership is focused on building a stronger, more scalable national platform capable of delivering greater long-term value to certified veteran-owned businesses, corporate members, strategic partners, and the broader supplier procurement ecosystem.Importantly, the mission is not changing—its impact is growing.Mission: POSSIBLE reflects NVBDC's commitment to helping veteran-owned businesses move beyond certification and toward measurable business growth. By connecting veteran entrepreneurs with education, strategic relationships, procurement opportunities, and global resources, NVBDC is building a stronger, more scalable ecosystem that delivers lasting value for veteran-owned businesses, corporate members, and the entire supplier procurement community.The future of veteran business is being built today.Mission: POSSIBLE begins in Detroit. Join us October 5–6, 2026, at the NVBDC National Conference and Veteran Marketplace as we unveil NVBDC 3.0, forge new partnerships, create new opportunities, and chart the future of veteran business success.

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