SALT LIFE Returns to Retail with Sanibel Island Opening

Salt Life opens its new retail store in Sanibel Island, Florida

The Iconix owned coastal lifestyle brand opens its first new retail location in Sanibel Island, Florida, marking the beginning of a broader retail expansion.

Sanibel is everything the SALT LIFE brand stands for. Opening here represents a powerful moment as we re-establish our retail presence and build the next phase of growth.” — Ryan Sainsott, SVP of Iconix International

SANIBEL , FL, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SALT LIFE Returns to Retail with Sanibel Island OpeningThe brand launches the first of multiple new retail locations under Iconix.One year after accelerating its expansion as a full coastal lifestyle brand under Iconix International, the SALT LIFE brand has returned to brick-and-mortar retail with the opening of a new store in Sanibel Island, Florida, marking the beginning of its next retail chapter.Located at:SALT LIFE2075 Periwinkle WaySTE 20Sanibel, FL 33957Sanibel isn’t just a beach destination it’s a working coastal community built around inshore and offshore fishing, diving, boating, and life dictated to the ocean. From tarpon rolling in the passes to offshore runs into the Gulf, the island lives the Fish | Dive | Surf lifestyle the SALT LIFE brand was founded on.After weathering significant hurricane impact in recent years, Sanibel has steadily rebuilt while protecting its character and deep waterman roots. The return of retail to the island reflects that same resilience and forward momentum.“Sanibel is everything the SALT LIFE brand stands for,” said Ryan Sainsott, President of the SALT LIFE brand and SVP at Iconix International. “It’s a real-deal coastal community — from the docks before sunrise to offshore runs in the Gulf. Opening here represents a powerful moment for the SALT LIFE brand as we re-establish our retail presence and build the next phase of growth.”The Sanibel store marks the first of several planned retail openings as the SALT LIFE brand strengthens its direct-to-consumer strategy and deepens its presence in authentic coastal markets nationwide.With renewed momentum across retail, e-commerce, and expanded lifestyle categories, the SALT LIFE brand’s return to brick-and-mortar signals more than an opening, it signals the brand’s continued evolution and long-term commitment to the lifestyle.About SALT LIFESALT LIFE ( https://www.saltlife.com ) is a premier coastal lifestyle brand that embodies the spirit of adventure, relaxation, and connection to the ocean. Since its founding in 2003, the SALT LIFE brand has become synonymous with coastal culture and outdoor living, offering high-quality apparel, accessories, and activewear for ocean enthusiasts. The brand caters to those who embrace activities such as fishing, diving, surfing, and beach living, building a devoted following through its dedication to a laid-back, active lifestyle. The SALT LIFE brand is now expanding beyond apparel, offering a range of home and lifestyle products that allow customers to LIVE THE SALT LIFE experience both on and off the water.About ICONIXIconix International Inc. owns, licenses, and markets a diversified portfolio of athletic, heritage, and other consumer brands, including UMBRO, STARTER, DANSKIN, HOODRICH, BUFFALO DAVID BITTON, and WAVERLY. In addition, Iconix provides brand management, licensing, and other advisory services to owners of brand IP on a global basis. The Company licenses its and third-party brands to a network of leading retailers, manufacturers, and other operators that touch every major segment of retail distribution in both the U.S. and worldwide. Through its in-house business development, strategy, merchandising, advertising, and public relations departments, Iconix manages these brands to drive higher consumer awareness, broader commercial reach, and greater brand valuations.

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