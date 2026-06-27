Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green To Lead Western Governors’ Association As Chair

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN TO LEAD WESTERN GOVERNORS’ ASSOCIATION AS CHAIR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 27, 2026

HONOLULU – As the incoming chair of the Western Governors’ Association (WGA), Governor Josh Green will travel to Utah from the evening of June 27 through July 2, 2026, to participate in the WGA Annual Meeting alongside six fellow Western governors. During the meeting, Governor Green will formally launch his chair’s initiative — Health Beyond Healthcare — and assume leadership of the bipartisan organization representing Western states and territories.

The initiative will focus on strengthening mental health outcomes across the region by addressing both clinical care and the broader social and environmental factors that influence health and well-being. Governor Green will assume the leadership of the WGA at the conclusion of the annual meeting.

“It is a privilege for Hawaiʻi to lead the Western Governors’ Association during this important moment,” said Governor Green. “Supporting good mental health is one of the defining challenges of our time and improving outcomes requires us to look beyond the walls of a clinic. Through my chair’s initiative, Health Beyond Healthcare, I look forward to working with governors across the West to build healthier, stronger communities.”

Acting Lieutenant Governor Keith Regan will serve as acting governor during this brief period.

If credentialed journalists are interested in covering any part of the meeting remotely, email WGA Communications Director Jack Spina at [email protected].

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