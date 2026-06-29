NVBDC Concludes Digital Training Series and Advances New Growth Initiatives for Veteran-Owned Businesses

NVBDC Mission: Possible Elaine Taylor, Executive Director Jim Cowper, Chair of the NVBDC Board of Directors.

Mission: POSSIBLE Continues with Digital Readiness, Global Growth, and New Opportunities for Veteran Entrepreneurs.

NVBDC is focused on helping veteran-owned businesses become more prepared, more visible, and more connected to the opportunities they need to compete nationally and internationally.” — Elaine Taylor, Executive Director

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) has successfully concluded a recent series of digital training programs designed to help veteran-owned businesses strengthen their competitiveness, improve readiness, and prepare for new growth opportunities.The completed training period focused on practical business needs including digital marketing, lead generation, cybersecurity preparedness, supplier readiness, and business growth strategies. The strong response reinforced the need for continued education and resources that help veteran entrepreneurs move beyond certification and into measurable business success.Under the leadership of Executive Director Elaine Taylor, NVBDC is advancing its NVBDC 3.0 vision through a series of transformative initiatives designed to strengthen veteran-owned businesses at every stage of growth.These efforts include expanded digital readiness training, comprehensive business assistance, export readiness and international market access programs, the development of an international veteran business certification framework, and strategic resources that help veteran entrepreneurs compete more effectively in corporate and government procurement opportunities worldwide.“Certification remains our foundation, but our mission continues to grow,” said Taylor. “NVBDC is focused on helping veteran-owned businesses become more prepared, more visible, and more connected to the opportunities they need to compete nationally and internationally.”These initiatives support NVBDC’s Mission: POSSIBLE platform , which focuses on turning veteran business potential into real opportunity through certification, education, corporate engagement, supplier development, and strategic partnerships.NVBDC will highlight these expanded initiatives at the 2026 NVBDC National Veteran Business Matchmaking Conference and Marketplace, taking place October 4-6, 2026, at MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit, Michigan. The conference will bring together veteran-owned businesses, corporate members, procurement leaders, government agencies, and strategic partners for education, networking, and one-on-one matchmaking.Mission: POSSIBLE. Join NVBDC in Detroit and be part of the future of veteran business.For more information, visit NVBDC.org/eventsAbout NVBDCThe National Veteran Business Development Council is the leading veteran-owned business certification organization developed by veterans for veterans. As the exclusive veteran business certification body recognized by the Billion Dollar Roundtable, NVBDC connects veteran-owned businesses with opportunities to grow, compete, and succeed through certification, education, corporate engagement, supplier development, and strategic partnerships.

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