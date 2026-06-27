Hundreds Gather in McLean to Celebrate Opening of 495 Express Lanes Extension Bicycle and Pedestrian Trail

MCLEAN – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and Transurban today officially opened the new 495 Express Lanes Extension’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Trail, Northern Virginia’s newest shared-use path, which expands recreational and active transportation options in the McLean region.

Hundreds of community members gathered this morning in the future Scott’s Run Nature Preserve annex parking lot to celebrate the opening of the approximately 2.5-mile trail with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and family-friendly fitness events.

"This new shared-use trail is a tremendous asset for Fairfax County, providing safe and accessible connections for walkers, runners, cyclists, and families while strengthening our regional trail network,” said Jeff McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. “We're proud to partner with VDOT and Transurban to deliver transportation projects that improve mobility, expand recreation, and enhance quality of life for our community.”

Constructed as part of the 495 Express Lanes Northern Extension (495 NEXT) project, the 10-foot-wide paved trail runs parallel to I-495 between Lewinsville Road and Live Oak Drive and is situated behind new noise walls. The trail also delivers safe multimodal connections across the Beltway at Lewinsville Road, Old Dominion Drive, and Georgetown Pike, while linking to the Fairfax County Park Authority’s trail system and Scott’s Run Nature Preserve.

“We are pleased to join our project partners and the local community in celebrating the opening of the new 495 Shared-Use Trail, which provides new options and connections for bicyclists and pedestrians within the local community and beyond,” commented VDOT Northern Virginia Deputy District Engineer Michelle Shropshire. “This new bicycle and pedestrian trail, built as an important part of the 495 Express Lanes Northern Extension project, demonstrates VDOT’s commitment to delivering multimodal travel solutions that move more people – not just vehicles – through our busy travel corridors, and aligns with Fairfax County’s long-term trail improvement plans.”

“Last year, we opened the 495 Express Lanes Northern Extension, and with our ribbon cutting today, important multimodal pieces of the project are coming together,” said Terry Suehr, Senior Vice President of Operations and Engineering, Transurban North America. “Transurban is proud to provide new travel and recreational options for pedestrians and cyclists, connecting major regional trail networks and new access to Scott’s Run Nature Preserve.”

The celebration began with remarks from Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay, Fairfax County Providence District Supervisor Dalia A. Palchik, Virginia Senator Jennifer Boysko as well as leadership from Transurban and VDOT. Immediately following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, hundreds of participants took their first strides on the new trail during a 4.95K Fun Run and Walk—a unique distance honoring the nearby interstate. Younger attendees also participated in a 495-meter Kids’ Run.

“The 495 Express Lanes Fun Run provided a unique opportunity for the community to experience this world-class infrastructure up close,” said Ignacio Valcarcel, Project Director for I-495 NEXT, Lane Construction Corporation. “Lane is honored to have worked alongside VDOT and Transurban to bring the 495 NEXT project to life, and we’re proud to see it already creating meaningful and memorable connections for the region.”

Beyond the races, the community event transformed the site of the future Scott’s Run Nature Preserve annex parking lot – another important community feature providing access to Scott’s Run Nature Preserve and opening in the coming months – into a vibrant festival. Attendees enjoyed free food, live music, and family entertainment.

The trail and annex parking lot were delivered as part of the approximately $660 million 495 Express Lanes Northern Extension (495 NEXT) public-private partnership between the Commonwealth of Virginia and Transurban.

About the 495 NEXT Project

The 495 NEXT project is a public-private partnership between the Commonwealth of Virginia and Transurban. The project extended the 495 Express Lanes north by two-and-a-half miles toward the American Legion Bridge, providing key regional congestion relief, transit investments, new and improved bridges, and critical pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure.

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