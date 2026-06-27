USS Lake Erie returns to San Diego following 11-month underway

From U.S. 3rd Fleet Public Affairs

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (June 27, 2026) – Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) returned to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego on June 27, 2026, following 11-months of sustained operations at sea to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations.

Lake Erie conducted a wide range of command-and-control and maritime security missions in support of U.S. Southern Command-led Operation Southern Spear. The ship served as the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Commander and the U.S. Air Force Southern Command's (AFSOUTH) Regional Air Defense Commander (RADC), supporting operations to counter illicit maritime activity that threatens the security and stability of the United States and our allies and partners.

These efforts resulted in the seizure or disruption of more than 2,900 pounds of narcotics and supported the enforcement of international sanctions against illicit oil smuggling, directly contributing to regional stability and homeland security.

While underway, the crew of Lake Erie with embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) 107 successfully interdicted a stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker, M/T Sophia.

As a lethal, agile force, the Sailors aboard Lake Erie exemplified the warrior ethos and readiness required to defend the United States and its interests at a moment’s notice.

"I am immensely proud of this crew and what they have accomplished over the past 11 months,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Drew A. Borovies, commanding officer of Lake Erie. “Demonstrating exceptional readiness, they met every challenge, from leading complex operations to providing air and missile defense. Their resilience and professionalism are a true testament to their character. We are thrilled to be returning to our families, whose steadfast support and sacrifice on the home front made our successes possible."

The professionalism and dedication displayed by the crew throughout their underway operations directly honored the legacy of their ship's namesake. Lake Erie is named for the decisive U.S. Navy victory at the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812, a battle that secured the Great Lakes region for the United States. The ship's motto is "Courage, Determination, Peace."

As a multi-mission surface combatant, Lake Erie is capable of conducting Anti-Air Warfare (AAW), Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), and Anti-Surface Warfare (ASuW) operations.

An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the region and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute our Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster response. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the region.