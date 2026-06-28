ExposeIQ JuryFit Platform Redefines Voir Dire for Criminal Defense Attorneys

ExposeIQ JuryFit

Human-Verified Insights Help Defense Teams Navigate Bias, Reasonable Doubt, and Panel Dynamics with Greater Strategic Precision

Effective criminal defense hinges on understanding how different minds evaluate evidence and instructions.” — Joseph Terp, co-founder of ExposeIQ

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Criminal defense practice demands an acute understanding of how jurors process evidence, the presumption of innocence, and the concept of reasonable doubt. ExposeIQ ’s JuryFit platform provides attorneys with a more structured method for preparing for Voir Dire and managing jury selection through advanced simulation and analysis.JuryFit, part of ExposeIQ’s LENS trial intelligence suite, evaluates case theories against 16 juror personality profiles. At every step of the JuryFit process, human verification is applied, from identifying juror personality blends most likely to align with the defense case theory to qualifying Voir Dire questions. This layered approach combines technological efficiency with expert oversight, supporting attorneys in developing thoughtful strategies.The platform’s Virtual Mirror Jury ™ capability constructs simulations based on the actual seated jurors’ profiles. Defense teams can rehearse key arguments and observe potential group interactions in a virtual environment that mirrors real deliberation dynamics. This process often leads to greater clarity and reduced uncertainty when formulating trial narratives.“Effective criminal defense hinges on understanding how different minds evaluate evidence and instructions,” said Joseph Terp, Co-Founder and CEO of ExposeIQ. “JuryFit’s intelligent mirror jury simulations, grounded in consistent human verification from personality mapping to Voir Dire question qualification, provide defense attorneys with reliable insights that enhance jury selection preparation while preserving their strategic judgment.”By illuminating how various personality types may respond to concepts such as burden of proof or witness credibility, the tool contributes to more informed decision-making during jury selection. Many criminal defense practitioners find that such preparation helps transform traditionally challenging Voir Dire sessions into opportunities for building panels more receptive to the defense perspective.The advancement reflects ongoing industry exploration of technology that assists litigators in better anticipating panel behavior without supplanting professional experience. All outputs function as decision-support resources and require independent attorney review. Results vary by matter.About ExposeIQExposeIQ is a real-time litigation intelligence platform developed for high-stakes legal professionals. Its LENS suite assists with jury intelligence and trial preparation. ExposeIQ is a technology company, not a law firm, and does not provide legal advice.

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