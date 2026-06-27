IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 20, 2026 Republican Party of New Mexico State Central Committee Adjourns to July Meeting Following Lack of Quorum Albuquerque, NM — The Republican Party of New Mexico’s State Central Committee (SCC) convened today, June 20, 2026, pursuant to the official call issued to fill the vacancy in the office of State Chair. Following the credentialing process and verification of attendance, it was determined that the meeting did not achieve the quorum required under the Republican Party of New Mexico Uniform State Rules to conduct business. Consistent with parliamentary procedure and party rules, a motion was made and adopted by those present to fix the time to which the meeting would adjourn, which creates a continuation of this meeting. The State Central Committee will reconvene at 9:00 a.m. on July 25, 2026, at Isleta Hotel Resort & Casino in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the purpose of conducting the business outlined in the original call, including the election of a State Chair. The Republican Party of New Mexico remains committed to ensuring that all actions are conducted in accordance with the Party’s governing rules and procedures. Today’s action allows the State Central Committee another opportunity to assemble the required quorum and complete the important business before it. We encourage all SCC members to make plans to attend the July meeting and participate in the process of selecting the Party’s leadership as Republicans continue preparing for the critical 2026 General Election. Additional information regarding registration, credentials, and meeting logistics will be distributed to SCC members in the coming weeks. ###

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