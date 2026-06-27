State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash in Milford

Date Posted: Saturday, June 27th, 2026

The Delaware State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Friday night in Milford.

On June 26, 2026, at approximately 9:15 p.m., a Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on Milford Harrington Highway at a high rate of speed, approaching the intersection of Church Hill Road. At the same time, a Nissan Rogue had just turned right onto Milford Harrington Highway westbound from Church Hill Road. For reasons currently being investigated, the front of the Ford collided into the rear of the Nissan. As a result of the impact, the Nissan rotated, overturned into a utility pole, and became engulfed in fire.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan, whose identities are unknown at this time, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, a 36-year-old man from Harrington, Delaware, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed for approximately 4 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has video to contact Master Corporal J. Lane at (302) 698-8457. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.