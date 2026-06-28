TRUE Rehab in TN Partners with Web Logix Group for their Next-Generation AI-Powered Healthcare Marketing Platform

DOMINANCE Web Logix Group's Quantum Computing AI Marketing Platform for Healthcare True addiction and behavioral health in Tennessee

National healthcare digital marketing agency, Web Logix Group, creates another industry leader through DOMINANCE the leading marketing platform.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRUE Addiction and Behavioral Health, a premier provider of addiction treatment and mental health services, today announced a strategic partnership with Web Logix Group, a nationally recognized healthcare digital services agency. This collaboration is designed to expand TRUE’s reach and enhance patient access to care through Web Logix Group’s advanced AI-driven growth platform, DOMINANCE.As demand for behavioral health services continues to rise nationwide, healthcare organizations face increasing pressure to connect with individuals in need quickly, ethically, and effectively. TRUE Addiction and Behavioral Health has built its reputation on delivering evidence-based, patient-centered care, but leadership recognized that modern accessibility requires more than clinical excellence alone.This partnership reflects a forward-looking strategy to meet patients where they are—online—and guide them toward trusted, high-quality care.“Access to treatment often begins with a search for help,” said a spokesperson for TRUE Addiction and Behavioral Health. “Our goal is to ensure that when individuals take that first step, they can find reliable, compassionate care without barriers. Partnering with Web Logix Group allows us to strengthen that connection in a meaningful and responsible way.”At the center of the collaboration is DOMINANCE, Web Logix Group’s proprietary AI-powered platform built specifically for healthcare growth. Unlike traditional digital marketing approaches that rely on static campaigns and delayed reporting, DOMINANCE operates as a dynamic system that continuously learns, adapts, and optimizes in real time.The platform analyzes large volumes of data across search engines, digital advertising channels, and user behavior patterns to identify emerging trends and predict patient intent. This allows healthcare providers like TRUE to refine their outreach strategies, improve engagement, and allocate resources more efficiently.“DOMINANCE represents a new standard in healthcare marketing,” said a representative from Web Logix Group. “It is not just about visibility—it is about precision, adaptability, and measurable impact. Our technology enables organizations to connect with the right individuals at the right time, while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and ethics.”One of the key advantages of the DOMINANCE platform is its ability to deliver real-time optimization across multiple digital channels. Campaign performance is continuously evaluated and adjusted, ensuring that messaging remains relevant and aligned with user intent. This results in more meaningful interactions and improved outcomes for both patients and providers.For TRUE Addiction and Behavioral Health, this means a more intelligent and responsive approach to patient engagement. Individuals searching for detox services, outpatient programs, or mental health support can be guided toward tailored resources that reflect their specific needs and stage in the recovery process.This level of personalization helps reduce confusion, improve trust, and create a smoother pathway into care.Equally important is the platform’s emphasis on compliance and ethical marketing practices. The behavioral health industry operates within a highly regulated environment, where patient privacy, transparency, and accuracy are critical.Web Logix Group has designed DOMINANCE with these considerations at its core, incorporating safeguards that align with healthcare regulations and industry standards. This ensures that outreach efforts remain responsible, respectful, and focused on patient well-being.“Choosing the right partner was essential for us,” the TRUE spokesperson added. “We needed a team that understands the sensitivity of addiction and mental health treatment. Web Logix Group demonstrated not only technical expertise, but also a strong commitment to ethical practices.”In addition to improving outreach, the partnership is expected to deliver measurable business and clinical outcomes. DOMINANCE goes beyond surface-level marketing metrics by tracking key performance indicators such as qualified inquiries, admissions, and patient engagement over time.This data-driven approach provides TRUE with clear visibility into what is working and where adjustments are needed, enabling continuous improvement and sustainable growth.“Healthcare organizations need accountability in their growth strategies,” said the Web Logix Group representative. “Our platform connects marketing performance directly to real-world outcomes, giving providers the insights they need to make informed decisions.”The collaboration also supports a broader mission shared by both organizations: improving access to care in a time of growing behavioral health challenges. Rising rates of substance use disorders, anxiety, depression, and co-occurring conditions have created an urgent need for scalable, effective solutions.By leveraging advanced technology, TRUE Addiction and Behavioral Health aims to expand its impact while maintaining the quality and integrity of its services.“Every connection matters,” the TRUE spokesperson said. “If we can reach someone at the moment they are ready to seek help, we have an opportunity to change the trajectory of their life. This partnership helps us do that at a larger scale.”TRUE Addiction and Behavioral Health offers a comprehensive continuum of care, including detoxification, residential treatment, outpatient programs, and specialized therapies for co-occurring mental health conditions. Its approach is rooted in evidence-based practices and individualized treatment planning, ensuring that each patient receives care tailored to their unique needs.Web Logix Group brings deep expertise in healthcare marketing, with a focus on innovation, data intelligence, and performance-driven strategies. The company’s DOMINANCE platform represents a significant advancement in how healthcare organizations approach growth, combining artificial intelligence with adaptive optimization to create a powerful and scalable solution.Looking ahead, both organizations plan to continue refining their approach through ongoing collaboration and innovation. This may include expanding the use of predictive analytics, integrating new technologies, and further enhancing the patient experience across digital touchpoints.The partnership signals a broader shift within the healthcare industry toward more intelligent, technology-enabled growth strategies. For patients and families, this translates into better access to trusted resources, more personalized engagement, and a clearer path to recovery.Media Contact:TRUE Addiction and Behavioral HealthWeb Logix GroupCharles Adams, President+1 (223) 278-0833Charles@WebLogixGroup.com

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