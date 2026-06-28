Ace of the Diamond act II -Second Season- Announces October Premiere, Unveils Seido vs. Inashiro Teaser Visual
GLAY to Perform Opening Theme, OxT to Perform Ending Theme, Bringing Extra Excitement to the Final MatchTOKYO, JAPAN, June 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce that the second cour of the TV anime Ace of the Diamond act II -Second Season- will premiere in October 2026 on the TV Tokyo Network (TXN) and AT-X, among other broadcasters.
In addition, the second cour teaser visual has been unveiled, featuring Kazuya Miyuki of Seido High School and Mei Narumiya of Inashiro Industrial High School facing off ahead of the championship game.
It has also been announced that GLAY will perform the opening theme, while OxT will perform the ending theme for the second cour. Both artists have previously contributed songs to the Ace of the Diamond TV anime series, bringing even more excitement to the second cour, which depicts the championship game of the West Tokyo Qualifiers for the National High School Baseball Championship.
The Ace of the Diamond anime series is based on the hugely popular manga by Yuji Terajima. First airing in 2013, the story follows protagonist Eijun Sawamura as he enrolls at the prestigious Seido High School, where he joins the baseball team alongside Kazuya Miyuki, Satoru Furuya, Haruichi Kominato, and others in pursuit of Japan's high school baseball championship.
Following the broadcast of FIRST SEASON and SECOND SEASON, the new series act II, based on the continuation of the original manga, aired from 2019 to 2020. In 2024, the production of the act II sequel was announced, and Ace of the Diamond act II -Second Season- aired from April to June 2026. The second cour is set to premiere in October 2026. After defeating Sanko High School in the semifinals, Seido High School advances to the championship game, where they will once again face last year's opponent, Inashiro Industrial High School, and its ace pitcher, Mei Narumiya.
The newly released second cour teaser visual features Miyuki and Narumiya, who have known each other since their Little League days, standing face to face. As two players who deeply respect each other's abilities, fans can look forward to seeing them meet once again in the final summer of their high school baseball careers.
It has also been announced that GLAY will perform the opening theme and OxT the ending theme for the second cour. Having contributed numerous songs to the Ace of the Diamond TV anime series over the years, both artists will add even more excitement to the championship showdown between Seido High School and Inashiro Industrial High School.
The second cour of the TV anime Ace of the Diamond act II -Second Season- will begin broadcasting in October 2026 on the TV Tokyo Network (TXN), AT-X, and other stations.
⚾ ON AIR
“Ace of Diamond act II -Second Season-” Cour 2 will begin airing in Japan in October 2026 on TV Tokyo’s six-network affiliates, AT-X, and other broadcasters.
＊Broadcast dates and times are subject to change without notice.
⚾ STAFF
Original Work: Yuji Terajima (Serialized in Kodansha’s “Weekly Shonen Magazine”)
Director: Hideaki Oba
Series Composition: Kenji konuta
Script: Kenji Konuta, Junichi Fujisaku, Takahiro Udagawa
Character Design: Yasukazu Shōji
Music: Hajime Hyakkoku
Art Director: Kenji Kato
Cinematography: Atsushi Sato (Studio Shamrock)
Color Design: Nao Sato
Editing: Toshihiko Kojima
Animation Production: OLM Team Yoshioka
⚾ CAST
Eijun Sawamura : Ryota Osaka
Satoru Furuya : Nobunaga Shimazaki
Kazuya Miyuki : Takahiro Sakurai
Yoichi Kuramochi : Shintaro Asanuma
Haruichi Kominato : Natsuki Hanae
Norifumi Kawakami : Hiro Shimono
Kenta Maezono : Hiroaki Tajiri
Kenjiro Shirasu : Yoshiyuki Shimozuma
Takashi Aso : Taishi Murata
Hisashi Watanabe : Akira Ishida
Shinji Kanemaru : Yoshitsugu Matsuoka
Hideaki Tojo : Shota Aoi
Koshu Okumura : Yuma Uchida
Masashi Yuki : Shunsuke Takeuchi
Takuma Seto : Daiki Yamashita
Kaoru Yui : Ayumu Murase
Hirofumi Asada : Tasuku Hatanaka
Tetsuya Yuki : Yoshimasa Hosoya
Ryosuke Kominato : Nobuhiko Okamoto
Chris Y. Takigawa : Daisuke Namikawa
Toru Masuko : Wataru Hatano
Tesshin Kataoka : Hiroki Tochi
Hiromitsu Ochiai : Susumu Akagi
Kazuyoshi Ota : Eiji Takeuchi
Rei Takashima : Yumi Uchiyama
Mei Narumiya : Yuki Kaji
Carlos Toshiki Kamiya : KENN
Masayuki Shirakawa : Soichiro Hoshi
Riku Yamaoka : Kentaro Kumagai
Koji Yabe : Takayoshi Miyazaki
Itsuki Tadano : Shosei Yamaya
Shinji Akamatsu : Tsubasa Yonaga
Hiroshige Kunitomo : Yutaka Nakano
Raichi Todoroki : Kensho Ono
Shunpei Sanada : Hiroshi Kamiya
Yuta Mishima : Tatsuhisa Suzuki
Kazuma Akiba : Ryosuke Kanemoto
Raizo Todoroki : Rintaro Nishi
Kosei Amahisa : Ryohei Kimura
Koji Chimaru : Toshiya Miyata
Toshihiko Tahara : Akio Kato
Koya Urabe : Shugo Nakamura
Soichi Nagira : Atsushi Tamaru
Koji Nara : Kento Hama
⚾ Theme Music
Cour 2 Opening Theme: GLAY
Cour 2 Ending Theme: OxT
Opening Theme: Baby Canta – “Let’s Go Crazy”
https://BabyCanta.lnk.to/LetsGoCrazy
Ending Theme: SUPER★DRAGON – “NUMBER”
https://lnk.to/SUPER_DRAGON_NUMBER
⚾ OFFICIAL LINKS
Official Website
X (English)
⚾ COPYRIGHT
© Yuji Terajima, KODANSHA / “Ace of Diamond act II -SS-” Production Committee, TV TOKYO
⚾ ORIGINAL MANGA INFORMATION
Original Work: Yuji Terajima
Serialized in Kodansha’s “Weekly Shonen Magazine”
“Ace of Diamond” (47 volumes, Kodansha Comics)
“Ace of Diamond act II” (34 volumes, Kodansha Comics)
“Ace of Diamond act II Side Story: Teito vs Ugumori” (Kodansha Comics, available now)
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