Ace of the Diamond act II -Second Season- Announces October Premiere, Unveils Seido vs. Inashiro Teaser Visual

© Yuji Terajima, KODANSHA / Ace of Diamond act II SS partners, TV TOKYO

GLAY to Perform Opening Theme, OxT to Perform Ending Theme, Bringing Extra Excitement to the Final Match

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are pleased to announce that the second cour of the TV anime Ace of the Diamond act II -Second Season- will premiere in October 2026 on the TV Tokyo Network (TXN) and AT-X, among other broadcasters.In addition, the second cour teaser visual has been unveiled, featuring Kazuya Miyuki of Seido High School and Mei Narumiya of Inashiro Industrial High School facing off ahead of the championship game.It has also been announced that GLAY will perform the opening theme, while OxT will perform the ending theme for the second cour. Both artists have previously contributed songs to the Ace of the Diamond TV anime series, bringing even more excitement to the second cour, which depicts the championship game of the West Tokyo Qualifiers for the National High School Baseball Championship.The Ace of the Diamond anime series is based on the hugely popular manga by Yuji Terajima. First airing in 2013, the story follows protagonist Eijun Sawamura as he enrolls at the prestigious Seido High School, where he joins the baseball team alongside Kazuya Miyuki, Satoru Furuya, Haruichi Kominato, and others in pursuit of Japan's high school baseball championship.Following the broadcast of FIRST SEASON and SECOND SEASON, the new series act II, based on the continuation of the original manga, aired from 2019 to 2020. In 2024, the production of the act II sequel was announced, and Ace of the Diamond act II -Second Season- aired from April to June 2026. The second cour is set to premiere in October 2026. After defeating Sanko High School in the semifinals, Seido High School advances to the championship game, where they will once again face last year's opponent, Inashiro Industrial High School, and its ace pitcher, Mei Narumiya.The newly released second cour teaser visual features Miyuki and Narumiya, who have known each other since their Little League days, standing face to face. As two players who deeply respect each other's abilities, fans can look forward to seeing them meet once again in the final summer of their high school baseball careers.It has also been announced that GLAY will perform the opening theme and OxT the ending theme for the second cour. Having contributed numerous songs to the Ace of the Diamond TV anime series over the years, both artists will add even more excitement to the championship showdown between Seido High School and Inashiro Industrial High School.The second cour of the TV anime Ace of the Diamond act II -Second Season- will begin broadcasting in October 2026 on the TV Tokyo Network (TXN), AT-X, and other stations.⚾ ON AIR“Ace of Diamond act II -Second Season-” Cour 2 will begin airing in Japan in October 2026 on TV Tokyo’s six-network affiliates, AT-X, and other broadcasters.＊Broadcast dates and times are subject to change without notice.⚾ STAFFOriginal Work: Yuji Terajima (Serialized in Kodansha’s “Weekly Shonen Magazine”)Director: Hideaki ObaSeries Composition: Kenji konutaScript: Kenji Konuta, Junichi Fujisaku, Takahiro UdagawaCharacter Design: Yasukazu ShōjiMusic: Hajime HyakkokuArt Director: Kenji KatoCinematography: Atsushi Sato (Studio Shamrock)Color Design: Nao SatoEditing: Toshihiko KojimaAnimation Production: OLM Team Yoshioka⚾ CASTEijun Sawamura : Ryota OsakaSatoru Furuya : Nobunaga ShimazakiKazuya Miyuki : Takahiro SakuraiYoichi Kuramochi : Shintaro AsanumaHaruichi Kominato : Natsuki HanaeNorifumi Kawakami : Hiro ShimonoKenta Maezono : Hiroaki TajiriKenjiro Shirasu : Yoshiyuki ShimozumaTakashi Aso : Taishi MurataHisashi Watanabe : Akira IshidaShinji Kanemaru : Yoshitsugu MatsuokaHideaki Tojo : Shota AoiKoshu Okumura : Yuma UchidaMasashi Yuki : Shunsuke TakeuchiTakuma Seto : Daiki YamashitaKaoru Yui : Ayumu MuraseHirofumi Asada : Tasuku HatanakaTetsuya Yuki : Yoshimasa HosoyaRyosuke Kominato : Nobuhiko OkamotoChris Y. Takigawa : Daisuke NamikawaToru Masuko : Wataru HatanoTesshin Kataoka : Hiroki TochiHiromitsu Ochiai : Susumu AkagiKazuyoshi Ota : Eiji TakeuchiRei Takashima : Yumi UchiyamaMei Narumiya : Yuki KajiCarlos Toshiki Kamiya : KENNMasayuki Shirakawa : Soichiro HoshiRiku Yamaoka : Kentaro KumagaiKoji Yabe : Takayoshi MiyazakiItsuki Tadano : Shosei YamayaShinji Akamatsu : Tsubasa YonagaHiroshige Kunitomo : Yutaka NakanoRaichi Todoroki : Kensho OnoShunpei Sanada : Hiroshi KamiyaYuta Mishima : Tatsuhisa SuzukiKazuma Akiba : Ryosuke KanemotoRaizo Todoroki : Rintaro NishiKosei Amahisa : Ryohei KimuraKoji Chimaru : Toshiya MiyataToshihiko Tahara : Akio KatoKoya Urabe : Shugo NakamuraSoichi Nagira : Atsushi TamaruKoji Nara : Kento Hama⚾ Theme MusicCour 2 Opening Theme: GLAYCour 2 Ending Theme: OxTOpening Theme: Baby Canta – “Let’s Go Crazy”Ending Theme: SUPER★DRAGON – “NUMBER”⚾ OFFICIAL LINKS⚾ COPYRIGHT© Yuji Terajima, KODANSHA / “Ace of Diamond act II -SS-” Production Committee, TV TOKYO⚾ ORIGINAL MANGA INFORMATIONOriginal Work: Yuji TerajimaSerialized in Kodansha’s “Weekly Shonen Magazine”“Ace of Diamond” (47 volumes, Kodansha Comics)“Ace of Diamond act II” (34 volumes, Kodansha Comics)“Ace of Diamond act II Side Story: Teito vs Ugumori” (Kodansha Comics, available now)

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