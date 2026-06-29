Textellent Announces Industry’s First 'Always-On' Compliance Monitoring & Solves 10DLC Bottlenecks for Franchise Brands

Advanced franchise compliance tools detect risky texts sooner, simplify 10DLC registration, and protect every location with centralized opt-out controls.

Always-on monitoring gives brands an early warning system, so potential issues can be caught and addressed before one location’s mistake turns into costly fines, legal exposure, or damage to the brand” — Majeed Ghadialy, Franchise industry veteran & CEO at Textellent

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Textellent, a leading business texting and customer engagement platform built for franchise systems and multi-location brands, today announced a major advancement in franchise texting compliance : Always-On Compliance Monitoring, a continuous AI-supported monitoring layer designed to help franchise brands identify risky messaging activity before it escalates into carrier penalties, fines, brand reputation damage, or worse: expensive lawsuits!Textellent’s new always-on compliance monitoring is an industry first. It actively scans messaging traffic in real time to detect unusual activity, potential violations, or suspicious behavior across the franchise organization. Mobile carriers often require thousands of messages before compliance anomalies are detected, leading to abrupt account suspensions, deliverability issues, and costly fines. Textellent’s always-on compliance AI flags issues earlier, down to the individual location level, and triggers immediate human review to allow for quick intervention and consultation with the affected client.The feature is particularly important for franchise brands as courts have found brands liable for franchisee texting violations. Content violations, rogue messaging, or hacking attempts, even if a single franchisee’s sub-account is compromised, can create legal and reputational risk for the entire brand. In one notable case, a leading pizza franchise paid $6 million after franchisees in Florida sent unsolicited texts. Textellent’s monitoring helps detect compliance violations and S.H.A.F.T. content violations early, before a single location’s activity puts the broader brand at risk.Franchise networks are also facing a growing bottleneck in 10DLC registrations. Individual franchisees are being denied approval because of hyper-specific issues that corporate teams cannot easily resolve at scale. Textellent solves this with an enterprise-level registration framework that secures brand-level approval for the franchise organization, then adds individual locations as compliant sub-accounts under it without additional effort or delays.“Always-on monitoring gives brands an early warning system, so potential issues can be caught and addressed before one location’s mistake turns into costly fines, legal exposure, or damage to the brand,” said Majeed Ghadialy, Franchise industry veteran & CEO at Textellent.Beyond simplified registration and compliance monitoring, Textellent protects franchise brands from carrier penalties with Brand-wide Do Not Text (DNT). If a consumer opts out of text messages at one franchise location, it is reflected across the entire organization instantly. Additionally, Textellent imports DNTs from the brand’s external systems and pushes newly captured DNTs back to them, all in real time. This protects franchisors from TCPA violations and heavy carrier fines, even when customer data is siloed across different point-of-sale or CRM systems.With this release, Textellent solidifies its position as the only SMS platform engineered specifically to handle the structural, regulatory, and legal complexities of franchise networks. By combining a top-down registration framework with continuous, bottom-up traffic monitoring, Textellent allows franchisors to scale their local customer experiences safely, securely, and with total peace of mind.Franchise brands looking to incorporate texting or learn more about text messaging compliance can visit here. About Textellent : Textellent provides powerful, automated text messaging and customer engagement solutions for franchise systems and multi-unit brands. By combining robust marketing automation, localized 1-on-1 two-way texting, and centralized compliance controls, Textellent helps brands scale their local customer experience securely and efficiently.

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