$100 Billion Disaster Recovery Crisis: Atlanta Startup Secures International Patent Rights Across 158 Countries

Atlanta-based Resilient Core Systems, Inc. secures fast-track USPTO patent approval and files PCT application for global protection across 158 countries.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta, GA – June 2026 – While the United States spends more than $30 billion each year on disaster recovery, systemic waste and inefficiency continue to drain taxpayer dollars and delay aid to those who need it most. A new Government Accountability Office report reveals the federal government lost $186 billion to improper payments in fiscal year 2025 alone. Resilient Core Systems, Inc ., an Atlanta-based startup, is building a comprehensive smart platform to address this crisis. The company has received fast-track approval from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its U.S. patent and has filed a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) international patent application, paving the way for patent protection in 158 countries worldwide.As the Federal Emergency Management Agency faces its most significant restructuring since 1979, the FEMA Act of 2025 is fundamentally changing how disaster recovery works. According to the National Association of Counties (NACo), states and local governments are being asked to take on greater responsibility, while consulting firms are expected to deliver complete operational solutions not just procurement and paperwork.Founder Maurice Dillard, who has worked as a consultant with major firms, has witnessed these shifting demands firsthand. “Too much money is being wasted while survivors are left waiting for help,” Dillard said. “Our platform is designed to deliver the coordination and efficiency of a federal disaster response system without the bureaucracy. States and consulting companies need real solutions and that’s exactly what we’re building.”The need extends well beyond America’s borders. According to the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), while 131 countries have developed national disaster risk reduction strategies, many nations particularly Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States still lack effective systems and rely heavily on the United Nations and World Bank after major disasters.A Brookings Institution report describes the current U.S. federal disaster management system as a “confusing patchwork,” highlighting the urgent need for better coordination and streamlined processes. With global disaster costs now exceeding $2.3 trillion annually, when indirect impacts are included, the demand for smarter, more integrated recovery solutions is growing rapidly worldwide. Backed by a high-caliber team with extensive FEMA Public Assistance, grant management, and cybersecurity expertise, along with strategic partnerships with leading hardware and drone technology developers, Resilient Core Systems is positioning itself as a first mover in the global disaster recovery market with a complete end-to-end solution.

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