Secured Tech Launches EdTech Supply to Expand Access to Affordable Technology for Schools and Communities

EdTech Supply helps schools, families, and communities access affordable technology while supporting reuse, local jobs, and reduced e-waste.

Our vision has always been to build a future where every student has access to reliable technology that empowers learning.” — Nate Holmes, President of Secured Tech

FORTVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secured Tech, a K-12 technology lifecycle management company serving more than 450 school districts and 2.5 million students nationwide, today announced the launch of EdTech Supply (edtechsupply.com), a new initiative focused on affordable technology, Chromebook parts, and extending the life of devices and components that still have value.

EdTech Supply builds on Secured Tech's longstanding commitment to responsible technology practices in the education space. By making quality Chromebook parts, accessories, and affordable devices available to both schools and families, the initiative supports broader access to reliable technology while reducing unnecessary e-waste.

"We are so excited to continue our mission by supporting school districts all over the country with the launch of EdTech Supply,” said Nate Holmes, President of Secured Tech. “Our vision has always been to build a future where every student has access to reliable technology that empowers learning."

Sustainability, accessibility, and long-term community impact are at the core of responsible technology lifecycle management.

“Through service, stewardship, and innovation, this platform allows us to actively deliver on our promise—connecting communities and purpose, extending the life of every device, and maximizing every technology investment to turn our daily work into a lasting impact for the districts we serve,” Nate explains.

EdTech Supply is designed to support that vision by:

Expanding access to affordable, reliable technology for schools and families

Keeping devices and components in use longer through quality parts and responsible reuse

Supporting local Indiana jobs and community-focused operations

Reducing unnecessary e-waste by keeping technology out of landfills

As schools continue to invest in technology programs, responsible reuse, trade-in, and recovery practices play an important role in reducing waste and supporting broader access to reliable technology. Unlike many technology recovery companies, EdTech Supply's operations remain community-focused — keeping technology and value within the communities Secured Tech serves.

Through initiatives like Community Buyback℠ and EdTech Supply, Secured Tech is helping extend the usability of technology while supporting local communities and responsible technology practices close to home.

Chromebook parts will be available through EdTech Supply beginning October 1, 2026.

To learn more, visit edtechsupply.com or contact the Secured Tech team at support@edtechsupply.com.

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