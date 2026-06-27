Oconee County, GA (June 27, 2026) - At the request of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Oconee County, GA. Michael Randolph Frohock, age 43, of Watkinsville, GA, was shot and killed during the incident. No deputies were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that at about 7:22 p.m., on June 25, 2026, Oconee County E-911 received a call about a suicidal man, later identified as Frohock, armed with a knife. Oconee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of Friar Road in Watkinsville to conduct a welfare check. Once deputies arrived, they approached Frohock. During the encounter, Frohock displayed a gun, and at least one deputy shot at Frohock, hitting him. Deputies immediately began life-saving efforts, but Frohock was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Frohock’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be conducted.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens at (706) 552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.