Texas Master Plumber Roger Wakefield to Be Featured at America's 250th Celebration on the National Mall

Roger Wakefield Texas Master Plumber

Master Plumber and trades educator joins a federal panel on the workforce shortage and how to get the next generation into the skilled trades

The trades offer stable, good-paying careers that can't be outsourced or automated, and most young people have never been shown a clear way in. That is why TradesOnRamp.com was built.” — Roger Wakefield

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Master Plumber, trades educator, and creator Roger Wakefield will appear as a featured participant at the Great American State Fair on the National Mall, the official celebration of America's 250th anniversary, where he will take part in a featured panel discussion on the future of the skilled trades, alongside fellow skilled-trades leaders and a senior federal labor official.The Great American State Fair runs June 25 through July 10, 2026, stretching across the National Mall from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument, bringing together all 50 states, U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia for sixteen days of entertainment, education, and civic celebration.Wakefield's appearance comes at a pivotal moment for the American workforce. With skilled-worker shortages mounting across construction, plumbing, electrical, and HVAC, and the cost of a four-year degree continuing to climb, the conversation around alternative career pathways has never been more urgent."It means everything to stand on the National Mall, at America's 250th, and talk about the people who actually build and maintain this country," said Wakefield. "The trades offer stable, good-paying careers that can't be outsourced or automated, and most young people have never been shown a clear way in. That's what I'm here to change."To address that gap, Wakefield founded TradesOnRamp.com , a free online tool that helps career-changers and young people discover which skilled trade is the right fit for them - no degree, no debt, and no guesswork. Using a ten-minute quiz, the platform matches each person across 30 in-demand trades based on how they're wired, what they're good at, and what they enjoy. Beyond naming a best-fit trade, it shows users their most realistic entry point and concrete first steps nearby, local trade schools, apprenticeships, and union and non-union pathways."We don't need to convince young people that college debt is a problem, they already know," Wakefield added. "What they need is an honest on-ramp. TradesOnRamp.com gives them one in ten minutes, for free."Wakefield is a Texas Master Plumber with more than 45 years in the trade and a nationally recognized trades educator whose work has been featured on the Today Show, Dr. Phil, and NewsNation. Through his educational content and his leak-detection equipment and training company, Leak-Pro (leak-pro.com), he has spent years building practical resources for both working tradespeople and those considering the trades for the first time.About Roger WakefieldRoger Wakefield is a Texas Master Plumber, keynote speaker, and trades educator reaching more than 1.7 million followers across platforms. He is the founder of TradesOnRamp.com and Leak-Pro, and the founder of SponsorKit.Pro, a platform helping content creators land sponsorships. Learn more at RogerWakefield.com.Media Contact:Roger Wakefieldroger@rogerwakefield.com | 214-907-2928RogerWakefield.com

Roger Wakefield Plumbing Education

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