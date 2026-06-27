13th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting opens in Macao

MACAU, June 27 - Representatives of member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathered today in the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) of China for the 13th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting. They met for discussions around the theme “Digital Innovation, Collaborative Empowerment: Leveraging Tourism for an Asia-Pacific Community”, to consider new paths for tourism cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.

The 13th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting was held in a dignified manner today in Macao at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

The attending delegates noted that tourism is an important driving force for economic development in the Asia-Pacific region, with a solid foundation, abundant potential, and a promising future. In recent years, the scope of mutual visa exemptions has continuously expanded, steadily improving the facilitation of cross-border tourism, while tourism exchanges have continued to grow in scale.

The Tourism Ministerial Meeting is an important component of the APEC China 2026 series of events and will serve as a new starting point for member economies to deepen further tourism cooperation.

It is expected that APEC member economies will jointly advance digital innovation to promote the high-quality development of the tourism industry; jointly explore cooperative empowerment to consolidate the foundations of tourism-supported prosperity; and share tourism values in order to build hand-in-hand the Asia-Pacific community.

The meeting also addressed updates on important matters and progress arising from the APEC China 2026 meetings, the work of the APEC Secretariat, and the proceedings of the 67th APEC Tourism Working Group Meeting.

Representatives from all APEC member economies delivered remarks at the meeting, as part of a joint discussion on tourism development in the Asia-Pacific region. Delegates jointly explored topics such as: the important contribution of tourism development through digital and intelligent technologies to the economic and social progress of the Asia-Pacific region; priority areas for such initiatives; the promotion of barrier-free tourism in the Asia-Pacific region through innovative multilateral cooperation; and the encouragement of participation from more stakeholders, allowing digital and intelligent innovation in tourism to benefit a wider community.

The Secretary for Economy and Finance of the MSAR Government, Ms Ng Wai Han, gave a briefing on the technical arrangements for holding today’s meeting. She stated that being able to host such a grand event is not only a full affirmation of Macao’s capacity to organise large-scale international conventions and exhibitions, but also provides strong encouragement for the MSAR’s ongoing efforts to position itself as a world centre of tourism and leisure. On behalf of the MSAR, she expressed sincere gratitude to the Central Government for its support and trust.

During the meeting, and in conjunction with it, attending representatives also enjoyed cultural and tourism-related activities.