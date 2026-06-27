Takhat Sri Patna Sahib Strengthens Sikh Heritage Preservation Through Advanced Manuscript Conservation Laboratory

USA Scientist Dr. Satpreet Singh Visits Preservation Laboratory, Commends Efforts to Safeguard Historic Sri Guru Granth Sahib Saroops and Sikh Manuscripts

PATNA, BIHAR, INDIA, June 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib continues to strengthen its commitment to preserving Sikh religious heritage through its specialized manuscript conservation laboratory dedicated to the preservation and restoration of historic Saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and rare Sikh manuscripts (Pothis). The initiative is being carried out in collaboration with Pothi Seva England Sanstha, founded by Bhai Jasdeep Singh, whose organization has been working to preserve invaluable Sikh religious manuscripts for future generations.During an official visit to the conservation laboratory, Dr. Satpreet Singh, PhD , a United States-based scientist , educator, and researcher, toured the facility to learn about the preservation processes, conservation techniques, and ongoing efforts being undertaken to protect centuries-old Sikh religious texts from deterioration.The laboratory team demonstrated the careful methods used to conserve fragile manuscripts while maintaining their historical authenticity. These preservation efforts are intended to ensure that original Sikh scriptures and historical documents remain available for future generations of scholars, researchers, and the global Sikh community.Laboratory Sewadar Sardar Sukhdeep Singh provided a detailed overview of the conservation process and explained the extensive care required to preserve aging manuscripts. He discussed the scientific methods employed in restoration, the challenges associated with conserving historic religious documents, and the dedication of volunteers engaged in this important seva.Speaking during the visit, Dr. Satpreet Singh recognized the conservation laboratory as an important initiative for preserving Sikh history and religious heritage."Preserving original Saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and historic Sikh manuscripts is one of the most meaningful forms of service to future generations. These sacred texts are not only religious treasures but also invaluable historical records of Sikh civilization. The commitment demonstrated by the Takhat Sri Patna Sahib management and the dedicated sevadars reflects a deep sense of responsibility toward protecting Sikh heritage through professional conservation practices."Dr. Singh further noted that preservation of historical manuscripts increasingly benefits from collaboration between traditional conservation expertise and modern scientific approaches, ensuring that priceless religious documents remain protected while maintaining their original integrity.The conservation laboratory represents a significant initiative of the Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Parbandhak Committee, whose leadership has prioritized the preservation of historic Sikh scriptures and manuscripts through organized conservation efforts and collaboration with experienced preservation specialists.The initiative also highlights the growing importance of documenting, conserving, and protecting Sikh literary heritage for educational, religious, and historical purposes. Preservation of these manuscripts helps safeguard important aspects of Sikh history while supporting future academic research and cultural understanding.Present during the laboratory visit were Sardar Harjeet Singh Ji, Kathawachak Bhai Charanjit Singh Ji, and Sewadar Sardar Sukhdeep Singh Ji, who discussed the ongoing conservation work and the long-term vision for preserving Sikh religious manuscripts entrusted to Takhat Sri Patna Sahib.The preservation laboratory stands as an important example of how religious institutions and dedicated volunteers can work together to conserve cultural and spiritual heritage using systematic preservation methods. Through continued collaboration with Pothi Seva England Sanstha, the initiative seeks to ensure that priceless Sikh scriptures and manuscripts remain preserved for generations to come.About Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna SahibTakhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, located in Patna, Bihar, is one of the five Takhats of Sikhism and the birthplace of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the Tenth Sikh Guru. The Takhat serves as one of the most important centers of Sikh religious, historical, and cultural heritage and remains dedicated to preserving Sikh traditions, sacred scriptures, and historical legacy.About Dr. Satpreet SinghDr. Satpreet Singh, PhD, is a United States-based scientist, educator, researcher, and President of the University of Khalsa. His work focuses on leadership, education, organizational development, research, and preservation of Sikh educational and historical heritage through academic and community initiatives.

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