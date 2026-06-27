MBTA Announces Thousands of Boston Stadium Train Tickets Available for Monday’s Germany vs. Paraguay Round of 32 World Cup Match at Boston Stadium

With Germany vs. Paraguay now confirmed as the participants in the Round of 32 World Cup match at Boston Stadium, the MBTA is today reminding World Cup fans headed to this Monday’s match to purchase their train tickets now – with approximately 6,000 mTickets currently sold, plenty of capacity exists to accommodate more passengers headed to the match on Boston Stadium Trains. Tickets are $80 and available exclusively on the mTicket app.

Passengers are also reminded to check their Boarding Group times in advance and arrive at South Station within this designated time window. Passengers are also encouraged to make their way back to Foxboro Station at the end of the match for return trains back to South Station, which begin departing 30 minutes after the match at 15-minute intervals.

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