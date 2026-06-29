Top Speaker and Entertainer Jeff Civillico Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just what is it that makes a motivational speaker move people so deftly? In the case of Jeff Civillico it’s many things, starting with the fact that he is entertaining in the true sense of that word. He is also relatable and inspiring, having achieved his lifelong dream and navigating that path in a unique way that worked for him (and not necessarily the conventional route.)

In 2023, Jeff was named to The Speakers Hall of Fame, an honor all the more rewarding because of his youth and since the award comes from peers. Today Jeff is recognized among top professionals in more than one line of work: as a host and emcee, as a speaker with a highly-viewed TED Talk, as an entertainer who was the youngest to have a residency in Vegas, and as a philanthropist (he launched a nonprofit and innovative diversion program for children based in over 100 dedicated children’s hospitals.)

Jeff’s journey began at the age of 12 when he was entertaining an audience of one (grandma) in the kitchen with his juggling talents. He has long possessed the ability to connect with people, a gift leaving everyone he meets feeling lighter, happier and a bit empowered.

A Landmark Vegas Residency

As just mentioned, Jeff became one of the youngest solo performers in Vegas, which revealed his ability to multi task and pivot, talents business people surely need today. He challenged and proved himself simultaneously producing, managing and performing in his shows. After reaching pinnacles that included the Entertainer of the Year award, Jeff decided to move on. He has since been a frequent guest and host on television and won awards for his keynotes, one named after his journey from the kitchen to the Flamingo. In his various talks and videos, Jeff not only connects with listeners, but helps them to connect with one another. In his Close Up podcast, his charm will become evident.

“People love my speeches because they are a blend of hi energy entertainment, storytelling, and content. I am a big idea person, and I get them all the time. Keeping focused and reining it in can be challenging at times.”’

Jeff has put many such ideas into action, such as creating his charity organization and scholarships and developing his speaking career. Currently he is working on another new venture, a book that tells his story, how he emerged from a serious, academic family of doctors etc. and built a solid career around entertaining people. His memoir also reveals his philanthropic side, how he donates his time and does pro bono speeches. Jeff even gave back to the humorous unicyclist, Peter Panic, whose act first inspired him as a child.

A Unique & Professional Keynote Speaker

Jeff has attained a certification that only 1.5% of keynote speakers working today possess: Certified Speaking Professional or CSP designation and he also received notoriety for professionalism and speaking excellence. He has delivered various keynote speeches with two hat are particularly beneficial in the business/leadership and employee engagement arena. These are titled Work That Matters and Everyday Influence. Jeff will cite these in his podcast. Jeff utilizes his performance journey in his keynotes, as a means to spark conversation and discovery and it is one reason they are so inspirational and effective.

“While I am proud to have accomplished so much and in so many areas, I think my greatest achievement is that I did it in my own time and my own way. I turned what started out as a hobby and a way to delight my family into a thriving entertainment and speaking career. I am recognized by top authorities and listed with a number of speaking bureaus. I’m fulfilling my dream and empowering others to do the same.”

Jeff has become one of the busiest speakers on the circuit today and his messages are resonating with people who want to achieve more and be happier doing it. He lives by example, showing what compassion and purpose can be like, and how rewarding it is to achieve them. Projects like his Win-Win Charity, Cisko Sound Scholarships and his Laughter Without Borders travel show prove he is not only reaching his goals but serving others along the way. Jeff puts positive ripples out in the world, and they reach beyond expectations and awareness. Learn more in his one-on-one with Jim Masters.

For more information about Jeff and his many professional goals, please visit www.jeffcivillico.com

Close Up Radio recently featured honored entertainer and speaker Jeff Civillico in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday June 19th at 11am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-top-speaker-and-entertainer/id1785721253?i=1000774461531

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-top-speaker-and-entertainer-jeff-civillico-337654841

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6NqQxsHuiXURlHQbWfZq3l

To explore his philanthropic side, please visit www.winwincharity.org

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