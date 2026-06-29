AI Strategist Nicole McCain of Nicole McCain Consulting Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NARBERTH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’ve all seen what happens when major companies spend heavily on artificial intelligence before they are ready. Uber, Microsoft, Amazon and other enterprise giants have learned that AI can become expensive fast when it is layered on top of unclear systems, weak governance and rushed adoption plans.

Nicole McCain, AI consultant and founder of Nicole McCain Consulting, is helping small business owners avoid that same mistake. With more than 20 years of experience leading multinational technology initiatives for Fortune 500 companies, McCain now works with founders, women led businesses, private entrepreneurial groups, national organizations and coaching networks to adopt AI in a smart, lean and more human centered way. Her message is clear: Small businesses do not need to spend like big tech to compete with big tech.

“Small business owners need to slow down so they can go fast,” McCain explains. “If your staff is not trained properly, your business will keep working the old way even with AI. But if you take the time to build structure and train your team, AI can save hours every week, reduce overhead and increase creative and strategic output.”

McCain’s work focuses on helping business owners understand AI as a business architecture issue, not simply a software shopping decision. Many founders approach AI by asking which tool they should use. McCain starts somewhere else.

“What is your desired outcome? Why do you want that outcome? What steps get you there?” “Who will it impact?” McCain said. “That is where the real work begins. AI is most powerful when it becomes structure, not just a faster solution.”

Through Nicole McCain Consulting, she helps businesses create encoded frameworks that teach AI how the company operates. These frameworks include the founder’s mission, vision, voice, client profiles, marketing offers, sales strategy, customer beliefs, buying patterns, and business goals. From there, AI can help support marketing campaigns, client follow up, staff workflows, content creation and other business operations with improved accuracy and consistency.

McCain warns that one of the costliest mistakes business owners make is trying to automate a broken process. She explains this problem as “putting AI on top of chaos,” and is why she teaches founders to begin their AI journeys with themselves. Before automating a team process, McCain asks business owners to study how they spend their own day. She urges them to track interruptions, admin work, messages, Slack pings, emails, context switching and the moments when staff come to them for answers that should already be documented or encoded in an AI knowledge base.

“When founders see how they are working, they usually realize they are pushing the business instead of leading it,” McCain said. “They are answering questions, opening tabs, losing focus and carrying the cognitive load for everyone. AI should not be added to that chaos. The business needs a clean structure first.”

That philosophy is also at the center of McCain’s book, “The AI Powered One Hour Workday.” The book guides founders through a three part system that begins with her 48 Hour Truth Audit™. Business owners track their time and daily tasks, then use AI to analyze how much of their work is revenue driving, administrative, operational or wasteful.

From there, McCain introduces her HAS Framework™:

• Human: What must stay with the founder because it requires judgment, experience, relationships or discernment.

• Automated: What can be handled fully by AI because the task is repetitive, clear and low risk.

• Supported: What can be started or partially assisted by AI and then completed by a person or team member.

The goal is not to remove humans from the business. The goal is to return founders to the work only they can do.

“Founders should be forming partnerships, building networks, spending time with clients, thinking strategically and looking ahead,” McCain shares. “They should not spend their whole day pushing the assembly line.”

McCain also speaks openly about the ethical concerns surrounding AI. While she teaches companies to use AI for productivity and growth, she strongly opposes using it to replace people without thought, care or accountability.

“I love technology, but humans come first,” McCain asserts. “AI should help people work better. It should not be used as an excuse to discard workers and erase human creativity.”

She believes regulation is necessary as AI adoption accelerates. McCain supports stronger government guardrails to prevent misuse, protect jobs, safeguard personal data and hold corporations accountable. She has also become more active in her local community because she believes the public must play a role in shaping AI policy.

“We need laws and regulations that protect people,” McCain says. “We need to look at the humans behind the technology and ask who is making these decisions, who benefits and who is being harmed.”

McCain’s passion for responsible AI also drives her 5 Million Women AI Initiative. Born in Jamaica and raised by her grandmother before moving to the United States, McCain understands what it means to build from limited resources. Her parents worked multiple jobs after immigrating, and her seven member family once lived in a one bedroom apartment in Brooklyn.

That background shapes her commitment to women who may be left behind in the AI economy.

“Women globally need access to AI education,” McCain said. “Not every woman can afford paid tools or expensive programs. But women need to understand this technology so they can use it for good, protect their businesses and have a voice in what comes next.”

For McCain, the future of AI depends on balance. She believes technology should support human creativity, not replace it. She urges founders to use reclaimed time for health, family, learning, networking and deeper communication rather than filling every newly open hour with more busywork. Offering a unique faith-driven, entrepreneurial perspective, she emphasizes that AI can serve as a powerful time-saving tool for solo founders rather than a substitute for human relationships. She advocates leveraging AI to solve global challenges like healthcare, hunger, and housing, urging everyone to use the technology responsibly so that machines remain machines so that humans remain uniquely human.

“Communication is the human skill we need to continue developing,” McCain explains, "and successful communication includes listening, empathy, compassion and understanding each other. AI cannot replace genuine connection.”

About Nicole McCain Consulting

Nicole McCain Consulting helps founders, women led businesses, small business owners and growing teams adopt AI with structure, strategy and human centered systems. Founded by Nicole McCain, an AI consultant with more than 20 years of experience leading multinational technology initiatives for Fortune 500 companies, the firm provides AI coaching, staff training, bottleneck assessments, workflow architecture and productivity frameworks. McCain is the author of “The AI Powered One Hour Workday” and creator of the HAS Framework. She is also leading the 5 Million Women AI Initiative to expand access to practical AI education for women worldwide.

Close Up Radio recently featured Nicole McCain, AI strategist and founder of Nicole McCain Consulting, in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday June 18th at 10am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-ai-strategist-nicole-mccain/id1785721253?i=1000774461222

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-ai-strategist-nicole-mccain-of-nicole-mccain-consulting-337654842

https://open.spotify.com/episode/49SnjZcHXP7wQuXKZwDo4w

For more information about Nicole McCain, please visit https://nicolemccain.com/ or https://nicolemccainconsulting.com/

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